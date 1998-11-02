This Is No Hollywood Homage

African-American film pioneer Melvin Van Peebles'

thought-provoking, award-winning documentary, Classified X, which is set to debut

on BET Movies/Starz!3, is a very personal story that goes beyond the mere rechronicling of

African-American cinema to how the films affected him personally.

Van Peebles, who narrated and wrote Classified X,

said he realized at age 12 that movies were "messin' with his mind."

After viewing yet another Hollywood product populated with

dancing darkies; shivering, bug-eyed scaredy-cats; or shuffling servants barely brighter

than a chimp, he realized that the "colored" people who he saw in films bore no

resemblance to the adults who he faced daily growing up on the south side of Chicago.

Those men were fearless, and the women were majestic.

Van Peebles takes nearly one hour to lay out his time line.

He shoots artfully, using the natural arches of urban freeway underpasses to frame his

clips.

One shows a golfer substituting his black caddie as a tee,

then kicking the man's behind when he swallows the golf ball, rather than having his

face become a divot. Black men could become entertainers in films, but mostly if white

stars were learning the routines and performing the skills better by the time the number

ended.

Racism abated slightly after World War II, as Adolf Hitler

made it unfashionable. Blacks in film graduated to one-dimensional, Van Peebles said, but

the roles were still not much to be proud of. Casablanca offered about the only

role where a black didn't "have to kiss ass," the director recalls.

The director all but dismisses the independent-black-film

scene that existed until the end of segregation, producing entertainment for blacks-only

urban theaters. They were racist in their own way, with lighter-skinned blacks cast in the

most heroic roles.

Although independent films are cheaper to finance today,

film is still segregated, the director posits, because the majority still controls

distribution. White studio bosses believe that black audiences will only support action

films, so films about middle-class families aren't promoted or made widely available.

Van Peebles' documentary is part of a monthlong salute

to his work throughout November on BET Movies/Starz!3. Classified X debuts Nov. 13

at 10 p.m., and the homage includes his most famous movie, Sweet Sweetback's

Baadassss Song.