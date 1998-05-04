Nielsen Unveils Big Cume Study
By Staff
New York -- Nielsen Media Research recently completed its
"most comprehensive 'Persons Cume Study' ever," to enable its
subscribers to estimate reach and frequency in this era of audience fragmentation.
In updating its 1989 study, Nielsen published
fourth-quarter 1996 schedules and demographics for 35 basic-cable networks, six
broadcast-TV networks and syndication. In 1989, it covered four broadcast and 20 cable
networks.
In addition, Nielsen -- which publishes ratings for all
markets in the February, May, July and November sweeps periods -- also issues
lower-profile sweeps reports, concentrating on fewer markets, in January, March and
October. Data for the March sweeps went to subscribers in the top four markets, versus 17
markets in January and 25 in October.
