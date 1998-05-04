Nielsen Unveils Big Cume Study

New York -- Nielsen Media Research recently completed its

"most comprehensive 'Persons Cume Study' ever," to enable its

subscribers to estimate reach and frequency in this era of audience fragmentation.

In updating its 1989 study, Nielsen published

fourth-quarter 1996 schedules and demographics for 35 basic-cable networks, six

broadcast-TV networks and syndication. In 1989, it covered four broadcast and 20 cable

networks.

In addition, Nielsen -- which publishes ratings for all

markets in the February, May, July and November sweeps periods -- also issues

lower-profile sweeps reports, concentrating on fewer markets, in January, March and

October. Data for the March sweeps went to subscribers in the top four markets, versus 17

markets in January and 25 in October.