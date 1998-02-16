Nielsen Studies DSS PPV Buy-Rates

Hollywood -- Direct-broadcast satellite companies and cable

operators that are looking to fill extra channel capacity can increase their pay-per-view

movie business significantly if they devote the same kind of bandwidth to the category

that DirecTv Inc. does today.

So said Phil Swann, publisher of Satellite Direct

magazine, an independent Digital Satellite System programming guide and sponsor of a new

Nielsen Media Research study on the PPV habits of DSS owners. The magazine released the

results of the study at last week's Digital Television Summit conducted here by Kagan

Seminars Inc.

In the survey of 750 Satellite Direct readers,

nearly 67 percent said someone in their household had ordered a PPV movie within the past

three months.

'DirecTv has clearly hit upon the right price,'

Swann said. Nearly 40 percent of respondents said they would be less likely to order a PPV

movie if the price increased from $2.99 to $3.99 for most movies.

Action-adventure movies were by far the most popular movies

on PPV. But the study also suggested that if a movie does too well theatrically, 'it

could hurt pay-per-view sales,' Swann said. Nearly 60 percent said they would be

unlikely to order a PPV movie if they had already seen it in a theater.

Because it was a consumer survey, the study did not say

whether PPV is a profitable use of digital bandwidth.