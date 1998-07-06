Nicks Noggin Makes First Moves

Noggin, the kids' educational channel that Nickelodeon

and Children's Television Workshop are jointly creating, closed its first carriage

deals and appointed a general manager last week.

EchoStar Communications Corp. will offer Noggin as part of

its Dish Network direct-broadcast satellite service, reaching 1.3 million homes, when the

new programming service debuts in January, officials said. In addition, MTV Networks Inc.

has reached its first affiliation deals for its pack of 10 digital networks -- a group

that includes Noggin -- with Telesynergy Inc., a consortium of 12 MSOs with 5.5 million

subscribers.

In addition to those carriage agreements, Nick and CTW also

named Tom Ascheim general manager of Noggin. Ascheim, as Nick's vice president of

business development, publishing and multimedia, is one of the key developers of Noggin, a

joint venture between CTW and Nick.

Ascheim, 35, will report to Noggin's board, which

includes executives from both Nick and CTW. He joined Nick in 1990 as its first

business-development executive.

Ascheim said that during the past year, he has been working

intensely on Noggin, which he described as "something that Sumner [Redstone, MTVN

parent Viacom Inc.'s chairman] really wanted to do."

Ascheim -- who has a built-in Noggin focus group with his

five-and-a-half-year-old son and two-year-old daughter -- added, "We need to bring

this brand to life."

One of Ascheim's first goals is to build a staff for

the start-up educational network. He also aims to fully integrate the video network with

an online component, so that kids can easily move back and forth between the two.

In terms of the new affiliation deals, a Telesynergy

spokesman declined to comment on the consortium's agreement with MTVN, and MTVN

officials couldn't be reached for comment. But starting Aug. 1, Telesynergy system

members that are rolling out digital-video services under their affiliation agreements

will be able to launch the first phase of MTVN's 10-pack: "The Suite," six

music-video channels from MTV: Music Television and VH1.

Early next year, the other four Nickelodeon networks that

are part of MTVN's digital 10-pack will debut, and Telesynergy systems will have the

right to launch them, as well. Those four networks include the flagship Noggin, as well as

Nick Games & Sports and Nick Too, the moniker for East and West Coast digital feeds of

Nick. Noggin, aimed at children two to 11, will be available for both analog and digital

distribution.

MTVN's agreement with EchoStar is the first DBS deal

for the educational network, officials said.

Noggin's program schedule will include product from

Nick's and CTW's libraries, such as Blue's Clues and Sesame

Street.