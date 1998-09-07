Nickel-O-Zone Off to Strong Start

Nickelodeon's extended push into primetime for kids --

the new 8 p.m.-to-9 p.m. "Nickel-O-Zone" -- debuted last week with sizable

ratings increases, far outdistancing its rivals, officials said.

Last Monday and Tuesday -- the first two nights that the

primetime block aired -- Nick averaged a 5.3 national rating and 22 share with kids two to

11, or 2.1 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research data supplied by Nick.

That was a 66 percent increase over ratings for that time slot a year ago.

From 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on those two nights, Nick's

kids' ratings soared 124 percent over the same period a year ago, averaging a 4.7.

With its showing both nights, Nick dominated both

broadcasters and cable networks in the kids' arena during Nickel-O-Zone's

hour-long primetime block.

"We validated the fact that kids are underserved from

8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.," said Cyma Zarghami, Nick's executive vice president and

general manager. "Our increases are pretty significant."

Nick had already been airing kids' shows from 8 p.m.

to 8:30 p.m., but it expanded that presence by half an hour last week, to 9 p.m. The

network, arguing that broadcasters have abandoned the children's audience in

primetime, is trying to carve out a place for kids in the evening.

Nickel-O-Zone's nightly schedule is a mix of new and

veteran animated and live-action shows. In addition to Cousin Skeeter and Wild

Thornberrys, one of the new series that premiered last week in the special block was Animorphs.

On Aug. 31, Nickel-O-Zone's Monday premiere night, Hey

Arnold! scored a 6.2 kids' rating at 8 p.m. It was followed by The Journey of

Allen Strange, which earned a 4.7 kids' rating.

Nick outdistanced Disney Channel's 2.4 kids'

rating last Monday for the latter's 8 p.m. airing of The Mighty Ducks, and it

beat Fox Family Channel's Mr. Bill, which earned a 0.5 kids' rating. For

kids, Nick also topped CBS, Cartoon Network and the Fox broadcast network. The broadcast

networks are still largely in repeats.

Last Tuesday, The Wild Thornberrys at 8 p.m. did a

5.4 rating, while Cousin Skeeter at 8:30 p.m. drew a 4.7, Nick officials said.

That Tuesday showing also whipped the broadcasters and

cable. For example. ABC's Home Improvement last Tuesday at 8 p.m. did a 2.2

rating with kids, and Nick also outperformed Fox's King of the Hill with kids

that night. The animated Fox show earned a 2.0 kids rating. Disney Channel's Cats

Don't Dance did a 1.6 kids rating that night.