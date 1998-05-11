Nick Unveils Additional Nets For 10-Pack

Atlanta Along with kids' educational channel Noggin,

Nickelodeon will debut two additional networks Nickelodeon Games & Sports and

Nick Too in January, as part of MTV Networks' 10-pack of digital services.

Games & Sports' schedule will feature Nick's classic

game shows, such as Global Guts, Double Dare, Wild & Crazy Kids

and Figure It Out. Nick Too will offer East and West Coast digital feeds of the

existing Nick network. Time-shifted versions of Nick are already available on

direct-broadcast satellite.

Nick made its announcement at the National Show here, where

a variety of programmers besides MTVN were eagerly pitching digital networks with imminent

launches.

At the show, Discovery Communications Inc. set June 30 as

the launch date for its two new digital networks, Discovery Wings Channel and Discovery

Health Channel. Lifetime Television's new movie channel, Lifetime Movie Network, is slated

for a June 29 debut. And Rainbow Media Holdings Inc. just rolled out American Movie

Classics spinoff AMC's American Pop, which will become a digital-video network later this

year, on the World Wide Web.

On the show floor, E! Entertainment Television was showing

off its new Style network, aimed for analog and digital carriage. Recovery Network

described plans for a digital network next year. And even C-SPAN has plans for digital

networks covering different slices of public affairs on the burner.

Commercial-free Noggin, a joint venture between Nick and

Children's Television Workshop, will be the flagship of Nick's digital networks. Nick

studied long and hard about what its other digital services should be, according to Nick

president Herb Scannell.

"We tested a bunch of ideas, and games and sports came

out on top," Scannell said. "One of the things that kids universally love is to

play. This is not about being ESPN Jr."

Games & Sports "out of the gate" will be

mainly library product, according to Scannell. But there will be original programming, as

well, including new series Renford Rejects, about the coming-of-age of members of a

kids' soccer team. Games & Sports will also air live segments and new programs

originating from Nickelodeon Studios Florida, the network's production studio at Universal

Studios Florida in Orlando, Fla.

There are also plans to do programming that incorporates

electronic games on Games & Sports, Scannell said.

Olympic gold-medal-winning swimmer Summer Sanders, host of Figure

It Out, will serve as commissioner of Games & Sports, much in the way that Dick

Van Dyke served as chairman of Nick at Nite, Scannell said. Sanders will serve as honorary

spokeswoman for the network, and she will participate in both programming and promotional

initiatives.

"This is a woman who is a tremendous athlete in her

own right, and she is very active with kids," Scannell said. "I love the idea of

a woman leading a channel for sports. Both boys and girls love to play games."

Games & Sports will also offer Nick the opportunity to

do partnerships with kids' sports leagues on the local level, like Pop Warner baseball, as

well as doing tie-ins with professional-sports leagues on projects involving kids.

"All of the leagues have come to Nick at one time or

another," Scannell said.

The four Nick digital channels, as well as the six-network

"The Suite" from MTV: Music Television and VH1, will be part of a package of 10

channels that MTVN will offer on a single transponder. Noggin and M2: Music Television

will also be available as stand-alone channels, for both analog and digital carriage. The

Suite will roll out at the end of July.

As for Nick Too, having digital East and West Coast feeds

is especially valuable for Nick, which is dayparted with a preschool Nick Jr. block in the

early morning and with off-network vintage programs in the evening as Nick at Nite,

according to Scannell.

During an National Show panel, "Digital Programming:

The New Frontier," MTVN president Mark Rosenthal and Rainbow president Josh Sapan

both said there is revenue to be generated by digital networks, particularly if tie-ins

with the Web are created.

"There is a single revenue stream [for digital

networks]: license fees," Rosenthal said. "And these channels can live on

license fees. Advertising and Madison Avenue are not interested in channels that have less

than 20 million viewers."

For his part, Sapan said, links between digital networks

and the Internet such as opportunities for electronic commerce and online shopping

can help digital channels to bring in money.

Added Rosenthal, "The Internet is like cable

television on steroids. There are tremendous ties between digital offerings and what you

do online ... And that will further drive cable modems."

Far less bullish on digital networks was panelist Tom

Rogers, president of NBC Cable. "I can't say that I've seen anything for a digital

channel to be viable in and of itself," he said.

Susan Swain, executive vice president of C-SPAN and

moderator of the digital-programming panel, said the network's board has already approved

plans to create three C-SPAN multiplexes. The first, C-SPAN3, already has some carriage as

C-SPAN Extra. Plans for C-SPAN4 and C-SPAN5, which would focus on international and

business/the economy, respectively, are still in the works, with no definite launch date.

MCN