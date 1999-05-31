Nick, TV Land Add Shows

New York -- In some unusual program switches, Nick at Nite

and TV Land will add more vintage sitcoms and series to their lineups this summer, while

Nickelodeon has joined the growing bevy of cable networks doing made-for-TV movies.

At a recent upfront presentation here, Nick at Nite

officials said they will bring three shows from the 1970s to their schedule during the

coming year: WKRP in Cincinnati, All in the Family and Three's

Company.

All in the Family is actually moving to Nick at Nite

from its spinoff, TV Land -- the first time such a migration has taken place. A Nick at

Nite/TV Land spokesman said Nick at Nite plans to air All in the Family in a 10

p.m. block with The Jeffersons.

And in another twist, Nick at Nite is paying an estimated

$25 million for Three's Company --the second-highest price the network

has ever paid for a show. Its most pricey acquisition to date has been Cheers,for

which it shelled out a reported $70 million.

In another program switcheroo, TV Land has landed The

Andy Griffith Show, which is moving off TBS Superstation's lineup,as one

of its new shows.

Aside from Andy Griffith, TV Land has acquired five

other classic TV series that it will begin adding to its lineup in August, rolling them

out through January 2000.

Maude will be the first to debut this summer, followed

in January by Andy Griffith, Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C., The Honeymooners, The

Beverly Hillbillies and The A-Team.

In other news,Nickelodeon is now jumping on the

original-movie bandwagon, with plans to produce one-dozen made-for-TV movies per year.

Nick will join a growing contingent of cable networks

producing original movies, including Home Box Office, Showtime, Turner Network Television,

TBS, VH1, FX, Fox Family Channel, A&E Network and Black Entertainment Television.

Univision announced similar plans to produce original telepics earlier this month.

Nick has been spurred to expand into original, 90-minute,

made-for-TV movies based on the success of its theatrical hit Rugrats movie, which

grossed $100 million at the box office.

Nick's made-for-TV movies will also in great part be

expanded versions of its series. The first one is based on Nick show The Journey of

Allen Strange.