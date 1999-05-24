Nick, TV Land Add Shows

New York -- Nick at Nite and TV Land will add more vintage

sitcoms and series to their lineups this summer, while Nickelodeon has joined the growing

bevy of cable networks doing made-for-TV movies.

At an upfront presentation here, Nick at Nite officials

said they will bring three shows from the 1970s to their schedule during the coming year: WKRP

in Cincinnati, All in the Family and Three's Company.

WKRP will kick off with a special weeklong marathon

July 5 through 9.

Nick at Nite has also planned "Nick at Nite's

Marathon to the Millenium," a 10-week showcase of Nick's highest-rated marathons

ever. That event will start Oct. 25 and continue through the end of the year.

Nick at Nite spinoff TV Land has acquired six classic TV

series that it will begin adding to its lineup in August, rolling them out through January

2000.

Maude will be the first to debut this summer, followed

in January by The Andy Griffith Show, Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C., The

Honeymooners, The Beverly Hillbillies and The A-Team.

In other news,Nickelodeon is now jumping on the

original-movie bandwagon, with plans to produce one-dozen made-for-TV movies per year.

Nick will join a growing contingent of cable networks

producing original movies, including Home Box Office, Showtime, Turner Network Television,

TBS Superstation, VH1, FX, Fox Family Channel, A&E Network and Black Entertainment

Television. Univision announced similar plans to produce original telepics last week.

Nick has been spurred to expand into original, 90-minute,

made-for-TV movies based on the success of its theatrical hit Rugrats movie, which

grossed $100 million at the box office.

Nick's made-for-TV movies will also in great part be

expanded versions of its series. The first on is based on Nick show The Journey of

Allen Strange.