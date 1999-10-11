Nick Takes Blue Out For Live Tour

Nickelodeon takes its popular preschool puppy out to play

with its Blue's Clues Live! stage tour, set to debut Oct. 29 in Wallingford,

Conn.

The 75-city tour is slated for a yearlong run in major and

secondary markets across the country, including a 13-day appearance at New York's

Radio City Music Hall next April.

The Broadway-caliber stage production will borrow

characters from the weekday Nick show Blue's Clues, including Blue, Steve,

Mail Box and Tickety Tock. The theatrical version adds new characters created just for the

stage, said Stuart Rosenstein, director of theatrical development for Nickelodeon and

executive producer for the Blue's Clues Live! tour.

For example, the stage curtain is a character named Curt

Ann, who talks to the kids in the audience as they walk in. "It'll be a big

surprise for the kids," Rosenstein said.

The curtain is one of several interactive features in the

stage production. As they walk in, kids will receive a 'handy-dandy' notebook to

follow along with, just like the ones used to track clues on each episode of the TV

series.

The production is geared towards 2-to-7-year-old children

and their parents, said Rosenstein. Even though 6- and 7-year-olds may no longer watch the

TV show, he said, they may still have some nostalgia for the characters.

Blue's Clues co-creator Angela C. Santomero also

helped script the stage play. As with the television episodes, the writers sought input

from parents and educators.

In research, parents said a live theatrical production

should be new -- not a rehashed TV episode -- and should take the audience somewhere they

haven't been. To that end, the dog Blue will appear in different forms: as a puppet

in one scene and later, as a full-size actor in costume.

"We wanted to stretch the imagination and

interactivity of live theater," Rosenstein said.

Parents also wanted the stage production to feature a close

adaptation of Steve, as the television actor will not join the tour. "What is

important about the actor who plays Steve are the mannerisms, the look and the feel,"

Rosenstein said.

Although cable operators are constantly bombarded with

affiliate promotions, Rosenstein is urging local marketing and ad sales departments to

participate in Blue's Clues Live! promotions.

"We target a family demo that's important to

them, and we can give them something tangible to offer subscribers and advertisers"

in the form of free tickets and back-stage passes to meet Blue, Steve and the gang, said

Rosenstein.

Jason Malamud, vice president of affiliate advertising

sales for Nickelodeon parent MTV Networks, said cable ad-sales reps can attract retail

sponsors for the local event by sending parents to pick up tickets at promotional

partners' businesses.

Bookstores, family-style restaurants, clothing stores --

any venue that attracts young children shopping with their parents -- would make the most

effective partners, Malamud suggested.

Blue's Clues is such a phenomenon that the

identity of the sponsors is almost irrelevant, he added. "Customers will go wherever

necessary just to latch on to the Nickelodeon brand," said Malamud.

The Blue's Clues tour is by no means the first time a

made-for-Nickelodeon character has expanded beyond its TV roots. The network's

popular animated series Rugrats, aimed at a slightly older audience, had its own

stage run and also made its way to the big screen.