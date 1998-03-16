Nick Sees Profit in Live Rugrats Stage Tour

Nickelodeon is hoping that its new live Rugrats

stage show, "Rugrats -- A Live Adventure," which is set to travel to at least 40

major cities in the United States and Canada this year, will not only help to promote one

of the company's strongest franchises, but that it will actually turn a profit.

Live shows, according to Howard Smith, vice president of

Nickelodeon's recreation division, are a notoriously risky business, with "eight

out of 10" shows failing. The network's previous four forays into the live

touring business ("Family Double-Dare Live," "Nickelodeon Live Tour,"

"Mega Messa Mania" and "Gullah Gullah Island Live") were primarily

"promotional vehicles," Smith said.

But Nickelodeon has been able to move the tours "more

into a business model," he said, with Rugrats -- A Live Adventure "trending

toward being profitable."

Although the tour began last month in Wallingford, Conn.,

its "Broadway opening," Nickelodeon executives said, comes April 3, when the

show begins a nine-day run at Radio City Music Hall in New York. After playing the major

markets this year, Smith said, the tour will go to secondary and tertiary markets next

year, and to Europe and Latin America the year after that.

The entertainment goal of the live Rugrats show,

Smith said, was to create a "theatrical experience" for children and to avoid

what he called a "traditional 'skip-and-wave'" stage show.

Isabel Miller, Nickelodeon's director of promotions

marketing, said the network sees the tour as a way to help align all of its Rugrats

lines of business, which include the TV show, a movie slated for Thanksgiving release,

licensed consumer products, a monthly comic magazine and a new syndicated newspaper comic

strip, which is set to debut in the spring.

The tour will be marketed and promoted through a

"fully integrated" campaign with its presenting sponsor, M&Ms

"Minis" candies, Miller said. M&Ms will promote the tour on candy packages

and work with Nickelodeon on local promotions and contests, Miller added.

L'Oreal Kids shampoo has signed on as an associate

sponsor, and other promotional elements will include a sweepstakes in Nickelodeon

magazine; spots on Nickelodeon; print, radio and TV ads in local media; and direct mail.

"We see Rugrats as a franchise that's a

long-term proposition for us," Miller said, "and this is part of a multiyear

plan to support different lines of business."