Nick Nation Brand Campaign Hits Air

Nickelodeon launched a multimillion-dollar advertising

campaign dubbed "Nick Nation" last week, targeted to kids, parents and

advertisers.

The branding campaign -- which launched with TV spots in

New York and Los Angeles, expanding to 15 more markets next Monday (Nov. 1) -- aims to

reinforce the network's philosophy of putting kids first.

"We set out to get the most magnificent footage of

kids everywhere," senior vice president of brand and franchise marketing Ruth Sarlin

said.

The splashy spots incorporate a mix of different

directorial styles for a collage effect, showing "every kind of kid doing every kind

of thing in every kind of place," she said. The ads also feature popular cartoon

characters from Nick hits Catdog, Blue's Clues and Rugrats.

New York-based ad agency Kidvertisers created the Nick

Nation concept and campaign. The network had worked with Kidvertisers in the past on

branding efforts for Nick Jr.

The network's investment in the Nick Nation branding

effort "far surpasses anything we've done in the past," Sarlin said, adding

that the fall campaign alone boasts a media value of $30 million. A spokeswoman for the

network estimated that outside media buys for the eight-week campaign cost $12 million.

The network will carry the Nick Nation branding at least

through the year 2000, then re-evaluate it to see whether it will be extended.

"We believe this idea has legs that will take us as

far as we want to go," Sarlin said.

As a backdrop to the Nick Nation campaign, the network

created a theme song, with new lyrics set to traditional Cajun children's tune

"Iko Iko."

Nickelodeon will create a number of versions of the anthem

for use in different spots. For its on-air spot, for example, percussion group Stomp

developed its own adaptation of the song. And for phase two of the Nick Nation campaign,

Nickelodeon's recently organized house band -- led by David Letterman cohort Paul

Shaffer -- will perform its rendition.

The first TV spots will run during Major League

Baseball's World Series, as well as top-rated primetime shows such as ER, Ally

McBeal, Friends and The Practice, plus talk shows including Today,

The Rosie O'Donnell Show and The Late Show with David Letterman.

Nickelodeon will also back the branding efforts with print

and outdoor ads, plus cross-channel spots on other Viacom Inc. networks and tie-ins with

Blockbuster Video.

When Nickelodeon was created 20 years ago, the cable

channel's lineup didn't include much competition for a network devoted to

children. While Sarlin admitted that the growing competitive landscape played a role in

Nickelodeon's strategic thinking, she said it wasn't the driving factor behind

the new branding campaign.

Sarlin said one of the long-term goals of the Nick Nation

branding effort is to remind potential business partners that Nickelodeon has grown beyond

just the cable network. It already offers its larger advertisers packages that encompass

multiple outlets, such as the Nickelodeon-branded magazines.