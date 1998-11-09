Nick Names New Digital Net

New York -- Nickelodeon has found a general manager and a

moniker for its new digital network, Nickelodeon GAS -- Games and Sports for Kids,

officials said last week.

Mark Offitzer, a veteran of Broadway Video Entertainment,

has been appointed vice president and general manager of GAS, which will launch in early

1999 along with Noggin, Nick's educational kids' channel.

Since 1992, Offitzer has produced Nick's Kids

Choice Awards, and he most recently was vice president of special-event programming

for Broadway Video. He will report to Cyma Zarghami, Nick's executive vice president

and general manager.

Both GAS and Noggin will be part of MTV Networks'

"The Suite," a digital tier of 10 channels.

As part of its programming lineup, GAS will debut original

series Renford Rejects, which is about the coming of age of members of a kids'

soccer team. The digital channel will also have original segments taped at

Nickelodeon's Studios in Orlando, Fla.

The rest of GAS' programming will come from

Nick's library, and it will include game shows such as Global Guts, Double

Dare, Wild & Crazy Kids and Figure It Out; sports-oriented shows

including Sports Theatre with Shaquille O'Neal; and programs about video games

and electronic games that kids enjoy.

Olympic gold medalist Summer Sanders, host of Nick's Figure

It Out,is serving as the official commissioner of GAS by being its designated

spokeswoman and acting as an advocate of kids' games and sports.