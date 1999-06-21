Nick, MLB in Joint Pitch

New York -- Nickelodeon is attempting to hit a home run

with young baseball fans through a new co-branding agreement with Major League Baseball.

In a deal announced earlier this month, the two

organizations said they will release a line of merchandise combining Nickelodeon's popular

Rugrats characters with MLB team logos.

"Kids told us they wanted to see Rugrats doing

the things they did in their everyday lives," Nickelodeon consumer-products senior

vice president Leigh Anne Brodsky said, even if it wasn't an activity the characters

participated in on their television show.

In talking with younger viewers, one such theme that kept

coming up was sports.

MLB is the first co-branding partnership for Nickelodeon,

although the network has already licensed its top characters for a wide array of

merchandise. The co-branded Rugrats/MLB products are set to hit the mass market

next spring.

In addition to merchandise, the network and MLB are

planning joint promotions. The agreement also gives Nick and its new digital Games and

Sports (GaS) network access to MLB games and activities.

Brodsky added that she expects an online component to be

part of the joint promotions, as well as in-park events featuring Rugrats

characters at baseball stadiums.