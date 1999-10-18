Nick to Launch Second Mag
By Linda Moss
New York -- Seeking to tap into a $500 million print ad
market, Nickelodeon is expanding its publishing business this fall by launching Nick
Jr. Magazine,which is aimed at the parents of preschoolers, officials said
last week.
The new magazine, which will be available on newsstands and
by subscription, marks another brand extension for Nick.
Nickelodeon Magazine,which currently has a
900,000 rate base, is aimed at kids six to 11. But Nick Jr. Magazine,named
after Nick's preschool program block, is significantly different, according to
officials.
"This is a new direction for Nickelodeon," chief
operating officer Jeff Dunn said. "It's the first time we'll be speaking
directly to parents."
The potential advertising market for Nickelodeon
Magazine, as a publication for kids, is only $50 million, according to Nick officials.
In contrast, the ad pie for parenting and family publications such as Nick Jr. Magazine
is $500 million, Dunn said.
The new publication will incorporate content based on some
of Nick's franchise shows, such as Blue's Clues and the upcoming Little
Bill, along with original editorial from known writers and illustrators.
Nick Jr. Magazine -- with the tag line, "Where
kids play to learn and parents learn to play" -- will debut with a 300,000 rate base.
That will increase to 500,000 next year, when the magazine will publish six issues.
Nick Jr. Magazine has a pullout section for
preschoolers, "Nick Jr. Noodle."
The new magazine's editor in chief is Freddi
Greenberg, former editor in chief of Child and American Health for Women.
In the past, advertisers have been able to buy packages
that included both Nick and Nickelodeon Magazine, and that option of combining TV
with print will also be available with Nick Jr. Magazine,officials said.
