Nick Characters Everywhere at Holidays

Nickelodeon knows that kids can influence more than just

what show the family watches next on television. Even young children can have an impact on

major family purchases, from cars to personal computers, according to Nickelodeon

spokesman Dan Martinsen.

That's a major reason why Gateway Inc. announced a

strategic, three-year marketing alliance with Nickelodeon earlier this month to create PCs

branded with the network's popular Blue's Clues and Rugrats cartoon

characters.

"We'll be aggressively promoting these for the

holidays" in television and print ads, Gateway spokesman Greg Lund said. In addition,

the company will produce 60-second on-air spots for Nickelodeon with computer tips aimed

at youngsters.

"There are a lot of synergies between us," Lund

said of Gateway's partnership with Nickelodeon. "We're a research-based

company. We talk to about 50,000 customers a day. And Nickelodeon is the same way:

Everything they do is based on research."

The two Nick-branded computers are fully functional models

geared for adults, Lund was quick to point out, so kids won't grow out of them and

the entire family can use them.

The Rugrats and Blue's Clues edition

"Astro" computers will be sold for $898 with pre-loaded computer software based

on the respective shows, plus a branded mouse and a character-based "collar"

that wraps around the computer screen.

"We still find that a driver for first-time buyers is

parents wanting to give kids all of the advantages they can," Lund said. "Young

people are very much more attuned to technology."

As part of the new marketing alliance, Gateway has agreed

to sponsor Nickelodeon's new musical stage tour, Blue's Clues Live.

Gateway represents Nickelodeon's "most

significant licensing partnership to date," Nickelodeon chief operating officer Jeff

Dunn said in a press release.

In addition to Gateway, a number of other merchandisers

will promote Nickelodeon's brands during the holidays.

Mattel Media, for example, is marketing a "Nick

Click" digital camera and CD-ROM that allows kids to take digital photos, upload them

into a computer and integrate them with characters from eight Nickelodeon shows.

And the "Goodnight Blue" plush toy from Mattel

Inc.'s Fisher-Price unit closes her eyes as Blue's Clues fans read her an

interactive bedtime story.

Other holiday toys range from a Blue's Clues child-sized

thinking chair -- designed to look like the one used by Steve, the show's host -- to

a Blue's Big Pajama Party home video.

And just in case the displays at the toy stores and video

shops aren't enough to trigger holiday spending sprees among parents across the

country, Nickelodeon paraded Blue and Steve down New York City's Broadway last

Thursday in their first appearance in Macy's annual Thanksgiving Day Parade.