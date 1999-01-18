Nick, Burger King Team Up on Big Help
New York -- Nickelodeon announced that fast-food giant
Burger King Corp. will help to bolster its ongoing "Big Help" children's
volunteer program.
Burger King will promote the "1999 Big
Help-a-Thon" with on-air spots, in-store merchandising and a special section in its Burger
King Kids Club Newsletter, which reaches 60 million readers each year.
For Big Help 1999, Nickelodeon has chosen to help clean up
parks across the country. The network will send its traveling learning lab to 50 parks
this year -- one in each state -- to help motivate children to become more active in
volunteering. Nickelodeon will also support Big Help through on-air spots, on its Nick.com
Web site and in schools.
