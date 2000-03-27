NextLink Eyes LMDS Rollout Using Nortel Networks Gear

NextLink Communications Inc. is finally comfortable with

wireless broadband as a platform for mission-critical services, signaling that the

long-awaited surge in domestic deployments of LMDS and other spectrum categories is at

hand.

NextLink, the largest holder of

local-multipoint-distribution service spectrum, has chosen Nortel Networks to supply its

first wave of rollouts across the country, targeting 25 markets by year's end.

Point-to-multipoint service deployments will start with

Nortel's FDMA (frequency-division multiple-access) system in the next few months and

move later in the year toward more advanced TDMA (time-division multiple-access)

capabilities over the same installed base of transmitters, officials said.

"Nortel had the most stable point-to-multipoint (PMP)

equipment, along with the highest level of functionality and best cost parameters in a

stable system at the present time, which are the primary things we're looking

for," said Doug Carter, CTO at NextLink. "There are other vendor options with

very appealing architectures and better cost points that we're looking at, with the

expectation that we'll choose a second PMP vendor and another point-to-point supplier

before the year is out."

NextLink has offered PMP services on a limited basis in Los

Angeles and Dallas using gear supplied by SpectraPoint Waveless, a joint venture between

Motorola Inc. Corp. and Cisco Systems Inc. with Motorola as the majority owner. But

NextLink has been unable to move ahead with PMP LMDS deployments because of problems with

reliability among all the vendor systems the operator has been testing.

"We've had a real problem with basic reliability,

things like signals fading or dropping out for three to five seconds, including with the

Nortel equipment until they passed the latest burn-in test," Carter said.

NextLink, which started as a wireline CLEC focusing on the

delivery of high-volume voice links to businesses over fiber rings in major metro areas,

is now positioning itself to be a big player in commercial data services, Carter noted.

FDMA systems offer a robust means of delivering separate

channel streams of voice and data. But the future belongs to TDMA systems that can support

dynamic allocations of bandwidth and the mixing of data and traditional digital-voice

signals within a single channel to serve multiple end users in a targeted building, he

said.

"Now we're pushing ahead with true broadband

services, and LMDS is becoming more of a linchpin to our service strategy," Carter

noted. "Data is going to be a big piece of our business going into the second half,

once we close the deal with Concentric [Networks]."

That deal, which involves the acquisition of a leading

nationwide ISP, will give NextLink service provisioning and management skills that go

beyond pure transport to all varieties of hosted applications and support for

business-to-business, as well as the electronic-commerce services that are the hot buttons

in today's commercial marketplace.

In NextLink's strategy, PMP LMDS is ideally suited for

customers looking for broadband services in the 10 megabit-per-second range. The firm is

using DSL, or digital-subscriber line, as its primary mode for serving customers at 2 mbps

or lower speeds and point-to-point LMDS for high-end customers looking for connectivity at

the 100-mbps level, Carter said.

Nortel, like other wireless-broadband vendors, points to

initial rollouts of TDMA systems in other countries as proof that the technology has

become "hardened" for commercial deployment.

"We're selling a lot of TDMA systems, including

one in Portugal and one in Argentina which we can talk about publicly and many more that

are to be announced," said John Skoro, marketing director for broadband wireless

access at Nortel.

"We moved the bar ahead by creating a system that

allows carriers to deploy either FDMA or TDMA on the same radio using different carriers

for each," Skoro said. The TDMA bandwidth-management and media-access-control

functions are based on cable's Data Over Cable Service Interface Specification, which

is becoming increasingly popular as a core element of advanced wireless-broadband systems.

The two companies said they plan to extend their

relationship in an initiative designed to expand the use of wireless broadband in a wide

area Internet Protocol end-to-end network between several major metropolitan regions. This

will help NextLink create a virtual Ethernet network that can be centrally managed across

a vast base of potential customers, officials noted.

NextLink, founded by cellular pioneer Craig McCaw and

various partners, currently offers services in 49 markets and holds LMDS licenses that

cover 95 percent of the population in the top 30 U.S. markets.

The company is also acquiring exclusive rights to fiber

links in building an IP-centric backbone that will connect over 50 cities in the U.S. and

Canada by the end of 2001, with various segments coming on line over the next two years,

officials said.

Teligent Inc., one of NextLink's major competitors

among wireless-broadband providers, is also about to break out of what has been a limited

use of PMP technology in several markets to a nationwide rollout, using licenses at the 24

GHz spectrum tier.

The company hopes to begin that phase in the second

quarter, said Steve White, vice president of sales for the company's operations in

Texas and Louisianna.

"Right now, that's the plan, but we won't

know for sure until things get rolling," White said. "There's still a lot

of testing going on in the vendor selection process."

With only 4 percent of 760,000 office buildings nationwide

now connected to fiber, the opportunity to deliver broadband access via wireless networks

remains huge, White said. "We see revenues from fixed wireless services going from

$.3 billion in '99 to over $5 billion in 2003," he noted.

After years of intensive efforts to overcome the barriers

to delivering mission-critical services over cost-effective PMP networks in the

high-frequency zones used by NextLink, Teligent and other providers, vendors have high

expectations that their moment for a payoff has arrived.

"Prior to this generation of broadband-wireless access

technology, the industry didn't have the technology platform it needed to deliver

voice as well as data, which is what the market wants," said Cynthia Hillery, vice

president of marketing at Netro Corp., a San Jose-based supplier of PMP access equipment.

"Now we've stepped beyond those limitations and are seeing preparations for

service launches underway worldwide, including in the U.S."

Netro, with eight commercial pilot launches and more than

30 trials of PMP systems in play outside the U.S., uses a combination of TDMA multiplexing

of signals into asynchronous transfer mode cells and a proprietary media-access control

layer system for dynamic allocation of bandwidth, Hillery said.

"TDMA is a hardened technology that is winning market

confidence worldwide," she said, adding, "The year 2000 is the year of

broadband-wireless access."