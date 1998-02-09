NextLevel Completes Name Change
By Staff
Horsham, Pa. -- General Instrument Corp. is back. Last
Monday, the company officially changed its name back to GI, from NextLevel Systems Inc.
In addition, GI officially moved its headquarters from
Chicago to Horsham, Pa., where the company's Broadband Networks Group has been
located since the days when GI was known as Jerrold Electronics.
The Horsham location will also be the headquarters for
three other GI divisions: Digital Networks, which makes and markets digital cable TV
systems; Advanced Networks, which makes analog systems; and Transmission Networks, which
designs and installs cable-distribution systems.
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.