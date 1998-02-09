NextLevel Completes Name Change

Horsham, Pa. -- General Instrument Corp. is back. Last

Monday, the company officially changed its name back to GI, from NextLevel Systems Inc.

In addition, GI officially moved its headquarters from

Chicago to Horsham, Pa., where the company's Broadband Networks Group has been

located since the days when GI was known as Jerrold Electronics.

The Horsham location will also be the headquarters for

three other GI divisions: Digital Networks, which makes and markets digital cable TV

systems; Advanced Networks, which makes analog systems; and Transmission Networks, which

designs and installs cable-distribution systems.