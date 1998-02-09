Trending

NextLevel Completes Name Change

By

Horsham, Pa. -- General Instrument Corp. is back. Last
Monday, the company officially changed its name back to GI, from NextLevel Systems Inc.

In addition, GI officially moved its headquarters from
Chicago to Horsham, Pa., where the company's Broadband Networks Group has been
located since the days when GI was known as Jerrold Electronics.

The Horsham location will also be the headquarters for
three other GI divisions: Digital Networks, which makes and markets digital cable TV
systems; Advanced Networks, which makes analog systems; and Transmission Networks, which
designs and installs cable-distribution systems.