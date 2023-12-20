Next TV Names Winners of 2023 Best in Market Awards for Media & Entertainment

Logo for Best in Market 2023 Awards in M&E

Next TV is pleased to announce the Best in Market 2023 Awards for Media & Entertainment. The awards are for products and solutions introduced in the last 12 months, judged based on excellence in innovation, value, feature set and ease of use. Future brands TV Tech and TVBEurope also announced award winners today.

The winners in the Next TV category are:

Whip Media: Whip Media FASTrack.

TAG Video Systems: Content Matching.

Quickplay: AI-Enhanced Quickplay OTT Platform.