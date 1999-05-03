News-Net Ratings Soar

The Kosovo crisis and the tragic high-school shootings in

Colorado helped the all-news networks' ratings to skyrocket in April.

Cable News Network posted its highest-rated week and day of

the year last month. For April 19 through 25, CNN did a 1.8 rating and 1.4 million homes

in primetime -- an increase of 100 percent in ratings and 116 percent in delivery --

according to Nielsen Media Research data supplied by Turner Entertainment.

On the day of the shootings, April 20, CNN had its

highest-rated day of the year to date. It averaged a 2.1 total-day rating.

CNN's telecast of President Clinton's address on

Littleton was basic cable's highest-rated program for the week of April 19, garnering

a 6.4 rating, or 4.9 million homes. It was also cable's No. 2-rated program for the

month of April.

For the full month of April, CNN was up 100 percent in

total day from a year ago, to a 0.8, and up 44 percent in primetime, to a 1.3.

Fox News Channel and MSNBC also saw mammoth ratings

increases in April. FNC was up 300 percent in total day, to a 0.4, and up 250 percent in

primetime, to a 0.7. MSNBC was up 150 percent in total day, to a 0.5, and up 167 percent

in primetime, to a 0.8.

On April 20, The News with Brian Williams had its

most-watched broadcast in MSNBC history, doing a 3.1 rating, or 1.5 million households.

Networks last week continued to air special programming

related to Columbine High School. CNN last Thursday telecast a town-hall meeting, Listening

After Littleton,hosted by Jeff Greenfield, from Champaign-Urbana, Ill.

That same day, AT&T Broadband & Internet

Services' TCI Great Lakes did a Webcast of a discussion on violence that was held in

Chicago.

And this past Saturday (May 1), CNN aired a two-hour

special, After Columbine: A Community Conversation, a roundtable hosted by Judy

Woodruff.