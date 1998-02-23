News Corp.s S. Korea DTH Plan Faces Hurdles

News Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch has set his sights on

South Korea's direct-to-home television market, but his plans to become the

country's first DTH provider face a number of obstacles.

For starters, South Korea has no legal framework to

regulate a DTH system. Draft legislation has been sitting in front of legislators for the

last two years. A spokeswoman with News Corp.-owned Star TV in Hong Kong said the company

did not know when it would be passed.

Dacom Corp., a South Korean telecommunications company and

Murdoch's partner in the proposed project, also conceded that there are problems with

creating a legal standing for DTH. 'The current law applies only to TV stations and

cable networks. We need additional rules on new media,' a spokesman said.

Murdoch signed the joint-venture agreement for a digital

DTH operation with Dacom during a visit to Seoul, South Korea, earlier this month. The

project, for which no launch date was set, carries an estimated price tag of $US62

million. According to the agreement, Murdoch and Dacom's subsidiary, Dacom Satellite

Multimedia System (DSM), will form a domestic consortium to build a locally based DTH

service.

One ray of hope for News on the regulatory front came in

comments by South Korea's president-elect, Kim Dae-jong, who met with Murdoch after

the deal was signed. 'I think that an entry into my country by a prominent media

entrepreneur, like chairman Murdoch, will give a lot of impetus to the domestic media

market's development,' Kim said.

Still, News and DSM may also face considerable opposition

by the Korean Cable TV Association. The KCTA has repeatedly said that DTH should not be

permitted until the nationwide cable TV network has 2 million subscribers. Launched in

March 1995, cable currently has between 1.4 million and 1.7 million subscribers. The 2

million-subscriber figure is widely thought to be the breakeven point for cable TV. There

are 9 million TV households in the country.

There are indications that foreign investors will be able

to own up to 15 percent of South Korean cable TV operators in the future. This limit is

contained in the provisions in the country's proposed regulations covering

satellite-delivered TV, but it is very unclear if this limit will actually apply when and

if the legislation becomes law.

Foreign satellite signals cannot be relayed directly into

Korean homes, either through dishes or cable TV channels, although in practice, cable

operators are known to do so because of a lack of local programming.