News Corp. Bows Out of Vox

Frankfurt, Germany -- European TV group CLT-UFA last month

paid 650 million deutsche marks ($337 million) for News Corp.'s 49.9 percent stake in

general-interest channel Vox, giving it 74.8 percent of the network.

CLT-UFA, Europe's largest commercial-TV group, is also

in talks to buy the remaining 25.2 percent of Vox owned by France's Canal Plus S.A.

News Corp.'s sale of its Vox stake reverses the

company's earlier comments that it intended to increase its ownership in the channel.

Analysts now wonder if News Corp. will retain its 67

percent stake in TM3, a small general-interest channel in Germany. They questioned the

logic of owning a stand-alone, ad-supported network.