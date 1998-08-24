News 12 N.J. Gets Comcast Carriage

Woodbury, N.Y. -- News 12 New Jersey has reached an

affiliation deal to be carried by Comcast Corp. on New Jersey systems reaching 605,000

homes, officials said Monday.

With the addition of those homes, News 12 New Jersey will

reach 1.7 million homes in the 14 counties of north and central New Jersey.

With Comcast, the total reach of all five of Cablevision

System Corp.'s News 12 regional networks will be more than 3 million homes in New

York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Under the recent agreement, Comcast will start carrying

News 12 New Jersey Nov. 1 in Trenton, Union, the Meadowlands, Ocean County, Plainfield,

Monmouth and Jersey City systems, reaching 580,000 homes. Comcast's northwest New

Jersey system, serving 25,000 homes, added the service July 1.

News 12 New Jersey will be carried on channel 42 throughout

Comcast systems. It is already carried by Cablevision, Time Warner Cable and Adelphia

Communications Corp. systems in the Garden State.