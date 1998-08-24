News 12 N.J. Gets Comcast Carriage
By Staff
Woodbury, N.Y. -- News 12 New Jersey has reached an
affiliation deal to be carried by Comcast Corp. on New Jersey systems reaching 605,000
homes, officials said Monday.
With the addition of those homes, News 12 New Jersey will
reach 1.7 million homes in the 14 counties of north and central New Jersey.
With Comcast, the total reach of all five of Cablevision
System Corp.'s News 12 regional networks will be more than 3 million homes in New
York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
Under the recent agreement, Comcast will start carrying
News 12 New Jersey Nov. 1 in Trenton, Union, the Meadowlands, Ocean County, Plainfield,
Monmouth and Jersey City systems, reaching 580,000 homes. Comcast's northwest New
Jersey system, serving 25,000 homes, added the service July 1.
News 12 New Jersey will be carried on channel 42 throughout
Comcast systems. It is already carried by Cablevision, Time Warner Cable and Adelphia
Communications Corp. systems in the Garden State.
