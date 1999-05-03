New Services Power Strong Cox Results

New customers for digital cable, telephony and high-speed

Internet services were the catalysts for double-digit growth in Cox Communications

Inc.'s pro forma revenue and cash flow to new heights in the first quarter.

Total cable revenue for the Atlanta-based company rose by

10 percent in the period, to $472.5 million, and basic customers increased 2.8 percent, to

3.8 million, compared with the same period a year ago.

Total basic revenue rose 10 percent, to $351.7 million,

largely due to increases in basic- and digital-cable customers and a fourth-quarter rate

increase.

Operating cash flow rose 26 percent, to $188.5 million.

Cox said it had 99,596 customers for its "Cox Digital

TV" offering as of March 31, up from 74,843 in December and 10,139 in March of last

year. Penetration rates for the digital service more than doubled from the same period

last year, to 3.8 percent from 1.6 percent.

One of the more aggressive MSOs on the telephony front, Cox

said it increased its total digital-telephone subscribers to 41,894, up from 27,819 in

December. Telephony revenue tripled, to $16.2 million from $5 million in the same period

last year. Telephony penetration rose to 5.9 percent from 4.6 percent in December.

Subscribers to the Cox@Home high-speed Internet service

rose to 88,890 in nine markets, from 67,069 in December and 23,910 in March 1998. Data

revenue rose to $9.8 million from $3.4 million last year.

Overall, Cox reported a pro forma revenue increase of 13

percent in the quarter, to $498.5 million, as pay-per-view sales rose and advertising

revenue was up 25 percent.

PPV revenue was $24.4 million for the quarter, up from

$18.1 million a year ago. Four major boxing events were largely responsible for the

increase.

Also last week, AT&T Corp. reported operational

earnings of $1 per share for the first quarter, fueled in part by revenue gains due to

AT&T Broadband & Internet Services' continued growth in digital cable and

high-speed Internet subscribers.

Revenue at AT&T Broadband -- largely the former

Tele-Communications Inc. -- increased to $1.3 billion during the period, up 7 percent from

the same period last year.

AT&T Broadband president Leo J. Hindery Jr. told

analysts during a conference call that the division added about 153,000 new cable

subscribers in the quarter, adding $700 million in market value to AT&T.

The company's digital-cable-subscriber count rose by

204,000, to 1.043 million. AT&T Broadband's goal is 1.8 million digital

subscribers by the end of the year.

AT&T Broadband's @Home Network subscriber count

rose to 47,000 as of March 31. The MSO is targeting 150,000 to 175,000 customers by the

end of the year and 275,000 by year-end 2000.

Availability of two-way plant held back TCI's data

rollout. The cable unit's rebuild was 68 percent done as of March 31, though, and 31

percent of the network was two-way-capable. The goal is to have 51 percent of the plant at

two-way capacity by year's end.

Hindery stressed that upgrade costs were "precisely on

target." He also said bundling tests that the company has been conducting in the

Dallas area have exceeded expectations, with two-thirds of participants in the trial

taking AT&T voice services, 90 percent taking AT&T video services and 10 percent

taking some kind of @Home service.