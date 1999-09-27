New Server-Based Tools Make Niche Apps Easier

Network operators struggling to meet surging business

demand for enhanced services will soon be able to use a new class of server-based tools to

streamline the provisioning of niche-specific applications.

Paralleling the growth of hosted applications service

providers (ASPs) supplying refined IP (Internet-protocol) and other packet services, a new

class of carrier-oriented vendors is coming up with flexible methods to exploit the

"big iron" from major manufacturers of ATM (asynchronous-transfer-mode)

switches, network-class routers, servers and other hardware.

Approaches vary widely, but these new tools typically

combine software based on Sun Microsystems' Java language with the latest microprocessing

technology advances to enhance network operators' ability to generate revenues from ASPs

and their customers.

For example, Dialogic Corp., which supplies devices that

link computer and telephony applications, has teamed with Hewlett-Packard Co. to develop

HP NetServer platforms that will use Dialogic's single-board IP voice and fax development

environment to support such services as interactive voice response (IVR), unified

messaging and voice mail from the same hardware infrastructure.

By placing open-systems devices such as those Dialogic

supplies into the telco's central office or the cable plant's headend, service providers

can support the delivery of many types of applications. They include virtual call centers

and unified messaging, escaping the slow-moving, switch-based environment for developing

and delivering enhanced applications.

"With use of standardized interfaces like MGCP

(multimedia gateway control protocol) and the H.323 codecs, you put in place an

architecture that many players can develop applications for," said James Machi,

director of marketing for IP telephony at Dialogic.

The emergence of the Compact PCI (peripheral component

interconnect) platform is one major factor enabling vendors to equip network devices to

perform multiple functions on command from remote locations, Machi noted.

CPCI -- which links multiple processors together in a space

small enough to squeeze modular-application platforms into central offices -- makes it

possible to scale previously developed integrated applications from the private-networking

domain to meet carriers' requirements.

Dialogic spent most of the past year developing the means

to support linking the H.323 IP-telephony signaling environment with the CTI

(computer-telecommunications integration) applications environment to support third-party

call control in what amounts to CTI-enhanced virtual Centrex services.

"These were formerly completely separate worlds, but

now, using an enhanced gatekeeper, you can talk simultaneously into the IP telephony

networking world and back into the PBX domain," Machi said.

This ability to make the IP-telephony environment look like

the PBX to any specific application greatly simplifies the extension of legacy application

products like screen-based dialing or specialized "screen pops" from the CTI

premises domain into the hosted applications world.

Now Dialogic is working with other suppliers to provide

gatekeepers large enough to accommodate end-user bases beyond the 50 to 100 that

Dialogic's gatekeeper is designed to handle.

Also simplifying the provisioning of multiple-niche

services by service providers is a new, privately held company, Aplion Networks.

Piscataway, N.J.-based Aplion will introduce a system that

links software residing on servers at service provider locations with intelligent agents

and multipurpose processors in modules both at the network edge and on customers'

premises. The idea is to enable point-and-click provisioning of virtually any type of

enhanced service over any kind of access facility, said John Holobinko, a cable-vendor

veteran who is now Aplion's CEO.

Aplion's "Active Service" architecture allows

service providers to remotely set bandwidth, quality of service and other parameters to

fit specific applications tailored for customers, Holobinko said.

The system supports provisioning of virtual private

networks, IP voice-enhanced services and hosted applications of every description, all on

the same hardware platform, Holobinko said.

"With the Active Services architecture, we build a

service with object-oriented programming, using service objects as very small building

blocks to provide the quality-of-service, usage measurement and instruction sets that

define the service," Holobinko said. "We allow you to optimize the network to

provide the key parameters of a specific service, whether it's a high-priority application

with voice or something that is less latency- or jitter-sensitive."

These elements are apportioned to the application stream by

Aplion's small rack-mounted hardware module at the network edge. Another box employing the

company's intelligent agent software sits at the customer premises.

This model is "agnostic" in terms of the

protocols running on the access network, Holobinko said. For example, if ATM is used in

the distribution system, its function becomes strictly transmission. All the functions

associated with network provisioning of the application are added without requiring

component devices to "look inside" the packet payloads.

The unit can perform the gateway function for IP telephony

and also import SS7 (Signaling System 7) call set-up and feature provisioning from the

circuit world to the IP voice environment, said Hobolinko. It works with voice-over-ATM as

well as standard switched-circuit voice, he added.

Java, used in the Aplion system, has become a major force

in easing cross-platform compatibility for applications developers.

Dynamicsoft Inc. co-founder and CEO Dennis Specht said his

company, one of the early proponents of Java in the IP-telephony arena, has amply

demonstrated the advantages of working in that language rather than in the traditional C

and C++ environments.

"Java really gave us a productivity boost with a safe

and secure environment that led to less coding errors," Specht said.

Specht's firm is offering a five-module array of software

frameworks that hardware vendors can add to their platforms. This makes it easier for

carriers to tap into the IP-voice and applications world -- and adapt to the rapid changes

there -- than if they were running software that was "burned into" their server

boards, Specht said.

For example, the framework uses Java interfaces to connect

into LDAP (lightweight-directory-access protocol) servers, as well as Java on the client

side, to talk to the LDAP server and accomplish administrative tasks.

"Our gateway module is a software-based, Java-based

gateway module that enables both voice and fax over IP," Specht said. "Our

management tools are Java and SNMP (Simple Network Management Protocol) based. Once you

have a variety of applications in this space, you need to manage them in a distributed

environment and to manage across the globe from a single console, and Java enables that to

happen very rapidly."