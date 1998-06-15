New PrimeStar CEO Takes Equity Stake

Direct-broadcast satellite veteran Carl Vogel's

appointment last Wednesday as chairman and CEO of PrimeStar Inc. gives him a

"significant" equity stake in the newly rolled up company, he said.

"It's enough to change my lifestyle," Vogel

said, declining to go into specifics of his package, "and I have a nice lifestyle

right now."

Vogel's appointment itself may help PrimeStar in

Washington, D.C., at least a little.

"I have a history of being willing to compete with

cable, both here and in Canada, for whatever that's worth," Vogel said,

"and I think that's worth something."

Vogel was president of PrimeStar rival EchoStar

Communications Corp. until March 1997. Most recently, he has served as CEO of

Canadian-based DBS firm Star Choice Communications.

Vogel said he is also encouraging other PrimeStar

executives to strike similar deals. "If we treat people like owners, they'll act

like owners," he said.

The ownership stake gives Vogel a strong incentive to

breathe new life into the beleaguered company, which has seen subscriber numbers for its

medium-power satellite service stagnate in recent months.

But those who have seen Vogel in action said his drive to

win also goes a long way toward ensuring that PrimeStar will compete aggressively against

cable, and not just against its DBS rivals.

"Carl won't be content to be a senior statesman

or a nonexecutive chairman," said Steve Blum, president of California-based Tellus

Venture Associates.

Vogel said he expected to have as much authority as he

would like at PrimeStar, and he will be "very involved" in deciding who

PrimeStar's new owners and board members will be.

PrimeStar's current cable partners will likely need to

dramatically reduce their ownership in the company if PrimeStar is to evade an antitrust

suit that the Department of Justice filed last month . The DOJ is seeking to block

PrimeStar's merger with American Sky Broadcasting Inc., the DBS arm of News Corp. and

MCI Communications Corp., which would give PrimeStar much-needed high-power slots.

Time Warner Inc. chairman Gerald Levin told reporters in

Los Angeles last week that the company would be willing to decrease its claim to PrimeStar

if that would help the company to get federal approval.

When asked how soon he expected to resolve the DOJ matter,

Vogel replied, "We don't need to let a lot of grass grow beneath our feet,"

adding that much of that timing is out of PrimeStar's control.

Mickey Alpert, president of Washington, D.C.-based Alpert

& Associates, said he doubted that PrimeStar's "white knight" would be

minority partner GE Americom, which some have rumored would increase its share to as much

as 33 percent.

Vogel would not comment on the possibility that PrimeStar

would strike a deal with Loral Space and Communications Corp.

"My goal is to bring as many options to the board as

possible," Vogel said. "I don't think that there's any single answer

or silver bullet out there."

Analysts see a move to high-power DBS as crucial for

PrimeStar's ability to move its business forward. But Vogel said he would not back

away from his position if the government denies PrimeStar access to high-power spectrum.

"Our business would be outstanding at high

power," Vogel said. "Our business can be a great business at medium power. There

aren't that many 2 million-subscriber TV businesses in the world, much less in the

United States."

Vogel said PrimeStar already competes successfully at

medium power. "We have to do something about churn," he added, "but with

acquisition numbers, we're doing very well."

PrimeStar signed 70,000 new subscribers in May, but it lost

65,000 to disconnects.

Vogel said he will maintain his seat on the Star Choice

board of directors. Because there are so many similarities between Star Choice and

PrimeStar, he added, "there could be opportunities for the two companies to work

together."

Bob Berzins, DBS analyst with Lehman Bros. Inc., wondered

whether Vogel's appointment will produce an exodus of people from EchoStar.

"It's way too early to anticipate what I can and

can't do with the management team," Vogel said last week.