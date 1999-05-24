New Modem Specs May Aid Small-Business Penetration

A new generation of premises

devices pegged to recently completed advanced cable-modem

specifications will soon put the cable industry in position

to offer an unprecedented range of voice-enhanced data

services in the small-business sector.

To date, the industry's

pursuit of high-speed-data opportunities in the business

market has been spotty, at best. But operators will quickly

have an opportunity to take advantage of new voice-friendly

modems based on version 1.1 of the Data Over Cable Service

Interface Specification.

Those modems will deliver a

combination of data and multiple-line voice services at

extremely competitive prices, without the complications

surrounding voice-over-IP (Internet protocol) specifications

for first-line-type service.

"There's an absolutely

huge market opportunity for cable in the 'IP Centrex' market

space," noted Gord Boyce, general manager for the

Americas at Nokia's IP-telephony unit in Ontario.

"There are several trials in place where cable

operators are preparing to offer this type of service to the

business sector."

The IP Centrex concept is one

of several business-oriented applications where the

complexities of delivering 911 and other intelligent-network

features of the PSTN (public switched telephone network), as

well as lifeline power backup, are not issues.

Operators or Internet-service

providers using DSL (digital subscriber line) links can use

devices such as what Nokia is supplying to set up the remote

call-management functionalities of a traditional Centrex

service, which telcos offer as an alternative to

premises-based PBXs (private-branch exchanges).

So far, Boyce added, most of

the trials are under way in Europe, but the principles in

play there apply to U.S. opportunities, as well.

"Stateside MSOs see the same benefits, but they've been

waiting for the next generation of modems to become

available," he said.

With an IP-voice initiative

stemming from its recent acquisition of Vienna Systems

Corp., Nokia is one of several vendors offering products

that will allow cable operators to supply specialized voice

services in the near term as part of their high-speed-data

offerings.

"Carrier-class voice

services over IP are a ways off, but there's a lot you can

do with the technology at its present level of

maturity," Boyce noted.

These new applications also

include nonlifeline second or multiple-line services with

PSTN tie-ins through headend-based gateways, and

voice-over-VPNs (virtual private networks), where branch

offices or residential workers are connected to a large

corporate PBX system through a corporate IP-telephony

gateway, as well as to the corporate LAN (local-area

network).

Such connections provide

secured remote access to the full suite of corporate

headquarters-based functionalities in voice and data over a

single data link.

Santa Clara, Calif.-based 8x8

Inc., for example, is working with 3Com Corp. and Com 21

Inc. to develop combination cable-modem and IP-voice devices

for multiple phone connections in small businesses, said

Scott St. Clair, spokesman for the supplier of IP-voice and

videoconferencing components.

"Our four-port

'Symphony' [voice-over-IP] module currently costs $100 per

line, and it has the potential to go even lower as volume

increases," St. Clair added.

The Symphony module connects

the cable or DSL network to the twisted-pair wires that lead

to various telephone extensions at the customer premises,

serving to translate the signals between the legacy premises

equipment and the external IP system.

This allows up to four

separate calls to be conducted simultaneously at the

premises, with each user receiving standard dialtone and

dialing as if it were a standard PSTN connection.

"The module works with a

variety of call-agent protocols, including H.323, SGCP

[Single Gateway Control Protocol] and MGCP [Multimedia

Gateway Control Protocol]," St. Clair noted. "And

it comes with multiple codecs [coder/decoders for

translating and compressing signals] that allow you to use

fax [machines], PCs [personal computers] and other

appliances, as well as standard telephones."

This means if an operator

uses a call-agent controller based on the new PacketCable

Network Client Specification, for example, end-users will be

able to receive such features as call waiting, call

forwarding, hold and transfer, three-way calling and other

common capabilities, maintaining control over the features

through touch-tone phone keypads and voice menus in the

traditional manner.

The triggering mechanism to

activating such services will be the delivery of DOCSIS 1.1

modems, specifications for which were recently issued by

Cable Television Laboratories Inc.

While CableLabs doesn't

expect to begin the certification process for 1.1 units

until the fourth quarter, operators will have an opportunity

to begin running service trials using pre-certified modems

within that time frame.

For example, General

Instrument Corp. has committed to supplying a number of

IP-voice field trials before the year is out in conjunction

with the implementation of 1.1 functionality in

premises-mounted BTIs (broadband telecommunications

interfaces) and the use of call-agent and other management

software from Telcordia Technologies Inc. (formerly Bell

Communications Research, or Bellcore).

And Canada's Le Groupe

Vidéotron Itée committed to getting commercial voice

services under way by year's end, well before any 1.1 modems

are likely to be certified.

"We expect to see some

[1.1] modems certified in the March-April time frame, but

that doesn't mean product won't be available before that

time," CableLabs executive consultant Rouzbeh Yassini

said.

In fact, Yassini added,

operators are already installing 1.1-ready headend CMTSs

(cable-modem-termination systems) based on Broadcom Corp.'s

"3300" chip, which means equipment can be made

fully compliant with the 1.1 specifications through

downloads of software. "We're in very good shape for

1.1 with the CMTSs," he said.

While most of the 1.1 specs

apply to software overlaid onto the hardware specifications

already implemented in DOCSIS 1.0 modems, there is a

hardware functionality component known as

"fragmentation" that will require new chips to be

installed in modem chassis.

This means that while 1.0

modems can easily operate in conjunction with 1.1 CMTSs, the

1.0 modems cannot be field-upgraded to 1.1 functionality via

software downloads.

Fragmentation -- which

segments packets into shorter pieces to fill all available

bandwidth openings as efficiently as possible -- is one of

several innovations meant to improve operators' ability to

use the upstream portion of the cable plant to support the

quality-of-service requirements of IP telephony.

Other software-based elements

include dynamic QOS, which supports a mixture of

traffic-flow categories through a single interface, and new

scheduling algorithms designed to reduce latency and jitter

and to make more efficient use of bandwidth.

Another element of 1.1, which

was added relatively late in the specification-setting

process, is known as "payload header suppression,"

and it may require hardware modifications, depending on the

types of chips used in the modems.

This technique saves

bandwidth in the downstream, as well as upstream, packet

flows by eliminating packet-header information between the

modem and CMTS that is not needed for that leg of the

IP-signal transport.

"The technique adds a

couple of bytes of information in the header to deliver

enough information so that whatever is needed [out of what

has been removed] can be restored at the end points,"

explained Mark Sumner, a consulting engineer with Motorola

Inc.'s Internet Networking Group. "You're taking away

34 bytes on average and adding two, for a net gain in

efficiency of 32."

The 1.1 specs also include a

new layer of security that uses digital certificates for

modem authentication, and they define the approach for

implementing IP multicast over cable networks.

Yassini cautioned that while

DOCSIS 1.0 certification -- which is now in progress, with

five vendors certified -- has simplified the hardware side

of getting the 1.1 modems certified, the complexities of the

software components are certain to make certification of 1.1

a difficult process. "The software testing is really

complex," he added.

Certification of 1.1 isn't

the only issue operators have to be concerned about in their

preparations for introducing first-line IP-voice services on

a wide scale.

As previously reported,

AT&T Corp. has initiated an architectural approach to

meeting its high performance standards that could take much

longer to bring to market than the MGCP-based IP-voice

architecture.

Moreover, even if operators

choose to base their architectures on MGCP or its precursor,

SGCP, as several are, they are faced with the issue of high

power-consumption levels associated with the current

generation of DOCSIS modems, including the initial

iterations of the 1.1 versions.

As Yassini noted, today's

modems consume up to 5 watts of power, making it difficult,

if not impossible, to back them up with alternative,

battery-generated power supplies, either from the network or

from premises-based power packs.

"It will take roughly

another 18 months before we see external modems that consume

only 1 or 2 watts of power, which is the power level you

need if you're going to be able to back up voice over IP in

providing a lifeline service," Yassini said.

Vendors like Motorola are

working on compromises that would toggle down the modem

functions to accommodate lower power consumption at

something less than first-class performance levels during

power outages, thereby allowing backup power from batteries

to keep the lifeline system operating.

But this type of

functionality will not be available anytime soon and, in any

event, it won't meet the requirements some MSOs are setting

for first-line service.

All of this leaves the

industry in the state of having at hand a voice-over-IP

capability that could prove to be a compelling revenue

opportunity in the small-business and home markets for

second-line or other specialized services, while operators

wait for the "five-nines" (99.999 percent

reliability) version of IP telephony to materialize.

"People who are

currently spending $120 to $200 per month for phone service

might well be interested in a much cheaper service, as long

as they're getting what they want from the service,"

Yassini noted.

With the newly released

specifications for version 1.1 of the standardized cable

modems, he added, operators will be able to deliver QOS,

multiple lines and enhanced features in the IP domain that

are well suited to meeting surging market demand in the

small-business and SoHo (small-office/home-office) markets.