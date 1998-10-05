New Mag Will Cover Interactive TV

CommTek Communications Corp. will launch a new consumer

magazine in January, TV Online, which will focus on the convergence between

television and the Internet, the company said.

"Sometimes, it takes a publication to anchor a new

technology," said Phillip Swann, editor and publisher of TV Online and vice

president of new media for CommTek. "The Internet is still such a jungle of

information that people are looking for a little guidance and more focus."

CommTek also publishes satellite-television-programming

guides Satellite Direct and Satellite Orbit, in which the TV Online

concept was tested earlier this year.

But unlike its other publications, TV Online will

not run program listings. Instead, feature stories will direct readers to related Web

sites.

"The magazine will be very entertainment-driven,"

Swann said, adding that its goal is to help readers to learn how using the Internet over

television can help to enhance their entertainment choices.

The monthly publication will carry an annual subscription

fee of $19.95. Swann said the company will explore possible co-marketing arrangements with

cable operators and other companies involved in interactive television ventures.

TV Online has already signed up 350,000 subscribers

through initial marketing deals with companies with ties to the interactive-services area.

Swann would not say which companies helped CommTek to target those first subscribers.