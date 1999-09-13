New Line Sets Y2K Sweepstakes
New York -- Tying in with the millennium hoopla, New Line
Cinema has developed a pay-per-view sweepstakes around its Blast from the Past
title that will award a fully equipped bunker to the winner.
In the "Y2K Bunker Blast Sweepstakes," the grand
prize consists of a fully stocked bunker -- a play on the potentially disastrous year-2000
computer bug, New Line executives said.
The bunker including a water purifier, a solar-powered
radio, a power generator, a hurricane lantern, waterproof matches, a sleeping bag and a
first-aid kit.
Other prizes in the sweepstakes include a basic survival
kit or $1,000 in cash, movie compact discs and a T-shirt.
Blast from the Past -- in which Brendan Fraser emerges
after 30 years in a backyard bomb shelter and meets Alicia Silverstone -- generated $26.4
million at the box office.
"The Y2K Bunker Blast Sweepstakes grand prize, while
unusual, is truly in the spirit of Blast from the Past," New Line vice
president of sales and marketing Christine Manna said in a prepared statement.
"We are excited to offer viewers a chance to win this
terrific prize, and to enjoy the movie on PPV," she added.
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.