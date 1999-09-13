New Line Sets Y2K Sweepstakes

New York -- Tying in with the millennium hoopla, New Line

Cinema has developed a pay-per-view sweepstakes around its Blast from the Past

title that will award a fully equipped bunker to the winner.

In the "Y2K Bunker Blast Sweepstakes," the grand

prize consists of a fully stocked bunker -- a play on the potentially disastrous year-2000

computer bug, New Line executives said.

The bunker including a water purifier, a solar-powered

radio, a power generator, a hurricane lantern, waterproof matches, a sleeping bag and a

first-aid kit.

Other prizes in the sweepstakes include a basic survival

kit or $1,000 in cash, movie compact discs and a T-shirt.

Blast from the Past -- in which Brendan Fraser emerges

after 30 years in a backyard bomb shelter and meets Alicia Silverstone -- generated $26.4

million at the box office.

"The Y2K Bunker Blast Sweepstakes grand prize, while

unusual, is truly in the spirit of Blast from the Past," New Line vice

president of sales and marketing Christine Manna said in a prepared statement.

"We are excited to offer viewers a chance to win this

terrific prize, and to enjoy the movie on PPV," she added.