New Line Offers 19 Trips in Boogie Promo
New Line Cinema has teamed up with Capitol Records and
SuperClubs to offer a rare pay-per-view movie sweepstakes promotion that will award grand
prize trips in several local markets.
Usually, studios offer one grand prize as part of a PPV
movie sweepstakes campaign, but New Line will offer 19 trips to SuperClubs' Hedonism
II resort in Jamaica as part of a promotion for its Boogie Nights film, said
Christine Manna, vice president of sales and marketing, for New Line.
Also, subscribers purchasing the movie, which was a hit
with critics but earned only a modest $25 million at the box office, will receive a free
movie soundtrack. New Line will provide affiliates Boogie Nights prize packs for
even more affiliate-created promotions, Manna said.
"The Boogie Nights promotion is an irresistible
offer to the consumer and the cable operators, and combines the best of both worlds,"
Manna said. "The cable operators have been asking for grand prizes on the local
level, so we're giving away trips to Hedonism in 19 markets, and consumers who order
the movie get the soundtrack as a value-added option."
New Line will support the campaign with ad slicks, on-hold
scripts, and video and radio spots, as well as other Boogie Nights merchandise,
Manna said. The studio will also provide co-op funds for operators developing innovate
local-marketing promotions such as "Boogie Nights 70's" dance contests or
beach and pool parties.
