New Kirch Structure Takes Shape

Frankfurt, Germany -- Germany's The Kirch Group said last

week that it will place its pay television assets under the roof of one holding company as

of Jan. 1.

The yet-unnamed company will oversee Kirch's digital

direct-to-home platform, DF1; its 25 percent stake in German pay TV channel Premiere; its

stake in Discovery Channel Germany (a 50-50 joint venture with Discovery Communications

Inc.); its stake in German pay TV channel KrimiTel; and its partial investment in Swiss

pay TV channel TeleClub.

It will be headed by Marcus Tellenbach, who, for the last

four years, has led German music-video channel Vox, which is owned by News Corp.,

Germany's Bertelsmann A.G. and Canal Plus of France.The new company is part of Kirch's

ongoing effort to restructure its holdings -- a task that it wants to complete by the end

of this year. But analysts have said that the task is too big to be accomplished by then.

"We are right on schedule," said Dieter Hahn,

Kirch's deputy chairman.

The restructuring will see Taurus Holding, a new Kirch

unit, atop a pyramid of Kirch subholdings that include different fields of the TV

industry.

Analysts pointed out the absence of one Kirch holding in

the new company: Betaresearch, the company's technology unit.

Betaresearch, which developed Kirch's conditional-access

technology, is, in a way, the gatekeeper to the company's digital world. By not including

it under the roof of the new company, Kirch is guaranteed control of Betaresearch if the

new holding is ever opened to outside investors.

There has long been speculation that News Corp. or Italian

media magnate Silvio Berlusconi would invest in Kirch. And while no investment has

occurred, those two, or another investor, could theoretically buy into one of the Kirch

subholdings.