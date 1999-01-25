New Jobs for New Year in Latino Pay TV
A string of new executive appointments and promotions
ushered in the new year in Latin American pay TV.
CBS TeleNoticias named Manuel Abud as its new president,
replacing Fransisco De La Torre, who recently left the company. Abud was formerly chief
financial officer of Mexico's Grupo Medocom S.A., which bought 70 percent of TeleNoticias
last year.
At Cisneros Television Group, Jay Scharer was named
executive vice president and chief operating officer. Locomotion, an all-animation channel
that CTG jointly owns with Hearst Corp., also has a new general manager, Rodrigo Piza.
Turner Broadcasting System Inc. promoted James Samples to
the position of senior vice president and general manager of TNT and Cartoon Network,
Latin America and the Caribbean. Barry Koch and Rick Perez were promoted to vice
presidents of Cartoon Network Latin America and TNT Latin America, respectively.
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.