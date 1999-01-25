New Jobs for New Year in Latino Pay TV

A string of new executive appointments and promotions

ushered in the new year in Latin American pay TV.

CBS TeleNoticias named Manuel Abud as its new president,

replacing Fransisco De La Torre, who recently left the company. Abud was formerly chief

financial officer of Mexico's Grupo Medocom S.A., which bought 70 percent of TeleNoticias

last year.

At Cisneros Television Group, Jay Scharer was named

executive vice president and chief operating officer. Locomotion, an all-animation channel

that CTG jointly owns with Hearst Corp., also has a new general manager, Rodrigo Piza.

Turner Broadcasting System Inc. promoted James Samples to

the position of senior vice president and general manager of TNT and Cartoon Network,

Latin America and the Caribbean. Barry Koch and Rick Perez were promoted to vice

presidents of Cartoon Network Latin America and TNT Latin America, respectively.