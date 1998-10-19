New IP Phone Protocol Emerges

Cable interests pursuing Internet-protocol telephony are

looking at a new way to manage calls, developed by Cisco Systems Inc. and Bell

Communications Research.

The new concept stems from an architecture where the

IP-telephony network, or large segments of it, functions as a "virtual switch."

In that scenario, a centralized "call-agent" controller interacts with

distributed gateways as if they were line cards. Those line cards then interface with the

external telephone network.

The structure, officials said, rests on the ability of the

call agent to conduct a "dialogue" with the line cards, using a new protocol:

SGCP, for single-gateway-control protocol.

"SGCP is intended to allow carriers to build

scaleable, very reliable telephone services on top of the voice-over-IP structure,"

Cisco software developer David Oran said.

Oran added that the initiative started when telco carriers

asked whether Cisco's current call-control solution, based on the H.323 standard,

could scale beyond tens of thousands of end-users.

"We couldn't look them straight back in the eye

and tell them that we felt confident that we could take an H.323-based solution and scale

it up to carrier-class operation over the long haul," Oran said.

At least one cable company is using the new Cisco/Bellcore

SGCP architecture in an end-to-end IP-telephone-network test, Oran added, declining to

name the operator.

The cable industry's PacketCable task force is also

weighing the protocol as part of the set of interface recommendations that it plans to

issue at year's end, according to participants in that process.

Cable is an especially strong early market for the

virtual-switch concept, Oran said. "Cable companies ... need to be able to deploy a

telephone service that has the properties that everyday people are familiar with for

telephone service," such as lifeline service, operator services, directory service

and 911 emergency calls, he added.

Bellcore -- which, along with Cisco, is a primary supplier

for Sprint Corp.'s IP-based ION (Interactive On-Demand Network) project -- appears to

also be moving toward the introduction of products based on SGCP.

Bellcore officials indicated earlier this year that they

would offer a call-management solution for the IP-telephony market by September. But as of

last week, they were unwilling to discuss the state of preparations.

"We can't comment on rumors or speculation with

respect to any relationships that may or may not be evolving between Bellcore and

Cisco," a Bellcore spokesman said.

In the larger IP-telephony picture, sources said last week

that SGCP will soon become a cornerstone in IP-telephony solutions from a number of

unnamed vendors.

However, SGCP is one of several new protocols vying for

endorsement, as standards bodies look for ways to achieve interoperability across networks

owned by multiple carriers.

The goal: to achieve a uniform way to do call setup,

call-redirection "triggers" and other functions that are currently handled by

the Signaling System 7 (SS7) protocols of the public-switched telephone network.

Another new approach, which contrasts with SGCP, is known

as "SIP," for session-initiation protocol. SIP operates by distributing the

call-signaling process, along with the gateways, into geographically dispersed servers.

SIP already has momentum in the Internet world, and it is

reaching the final stages of standardization within the Internet Engineering Task Force,

officials said. Internet developers like SIP because it was designed to be more

IP-friendly by using more intelligence than what exists within the H.323 protocol stack.

Those smarts are helpful not only to enhance features for

voice services, but also to enhance any type of Internet session.

The goal of the SIP standard is to make the development of

features for IP applications, including voice, as simple and Web-centric as possible, said

Henning Schulzrinne, a researcher and professor at Columbia University.

"SIP is a signaling-type protocol that can be used for

any type of session on the Internet," whether or not telephony is involved,

Schulzrinne added.

SIP was designed for the all-IP environment, where gateway

interfaces for the translation of packets to circuit-type signals are not part of the

equation. If such interfaces are needed, SIP can be coordinated with H.323 gateways, just

as it can be used with other Internet protocols, such as RTSP (real-time streaming

protocol) and SMIL (synchronized multimedia-integration language), Schulzrinne said.

"SIP is a platform for developing additional services

in a Weblike telephone environment, where creating services has as much diversity and is

done by as many people as now create Web services of various types," he added.

The SIP protocol provides a fast, simple means of

connecting users via Web addresses. That includes confirmation of the connections,

establishing the type of communication or application to be undertaken and ascertaining

the capabilities of each user's connection and operating platform -- all in 80

milliseconds or less of setup time.

But no matter what is accomplished within the pure IP

domain, cable, like everyone else, will have to interface with the PSTN. Because of that,

PacketCable must focus on the gateways that link cable-originated or cable-terminated

calls to the PSTN, including the protocols used in connecting gateways with central

call-management controllers.

Thus, SIP might be used in connection with enhanced

features specific to the PacketCable IP domain, while SGCP could be used as the basic

format for managing traditional types of calls.

The widespread demand for scaleable IP-telephony

architecture is forcing people to rethink H.323, which was "initially developed with

a mind-set toward an end client that has it all -- does the media, does the signaling,

does everything," said Steven Thomas, cofounder and chief technical officer of

TransNexus Inc., a provider of Internet-settlement services, and chairman of the Voice

Over IP Forum.

"When you start parceling out some of these pieces,

you have to do one of two things," Thomas said. "You either pull apart H.323 and

define separate protocols to talk to those individual pieces, or you've got to think,

'Maybe I should be designing something fundamentally different.'"

Debate over the best way to go is pushing the

smooth-flowing IP-telephony world into turmoil. Carriers are reacting by choosing

proprietary options now, as they expand or build new networks.

While that happens, they are watching for resolution of the

issues at the standards level. Few entities appear willing to wait, but it's

anybody's guess as to which approaches will prevail in the marketplace.