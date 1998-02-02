New Fox Sports Net Eyes $2 Rate Card

New York -- When Cablevision Systems Corp. chairman Charles

Dolan flipped the switch last week to officially launch Fox Sports Net, he also opened the

floodgates to a new national/local sports hybrid that executives said could hit both ESPN

and cable operators in the pocketbook.

Armed with a multimillion-dollar advertising campaign, five

regionals formerly under the SportsChannel name officially switched last week to the Fox

Sports Net moniker. Matched with Fox's 10 owned-and-operated regionals, as well as

six affiliated regionals, Fox Sports Net will aggressively challenge ESPN for national

sports advertising, said Fox executives.

But with strong national product wrapped around popular and

highly rated local games -- as well as consistently increasing production and programming

costs -- the regionals will most likely look for operators to ante up as much as $2 per

subscriber, per month by the turn of the century.

Last week's launch ceremony at Cablevision's

Madison Square Garden was the culmination of the $850 million deal between Fox/Liberty

Networks and Rainbow Media Holdings Inc. in June. That deal gave Fox 40 percent of the

then-eight Rainbow Sports networks -- MSG Network, SC New York, SC Chicago, SC Florida, SC

Ohio, SC Pacific, SC Philadelphia and SC New England. All but MSG and SC Florida have been

re-branded under the Fox Sports name (SC Philadelphia has since closed down).

'It gives advertisers efficiencies that they

didn't have with just a regional or just a national product,' said Tracy Dolgin,

executive vice president and chief operating officer of Fox Sports Net.

'Fox Sports Net represents an opportunity to produce

and sell high-quality network product on a national basis, while offering valuable local

programming,' Dolgin said. 'For advertisers, it's the best of both

worlds.'

But maintaining production quality and holding on to team

rights will most likely cost operators in the near future. Already upset over

industry-high licensing fees that range from $1.20 per subscriber to as much as $1.50,

operators may soon have to dish out $2 for the popular channels.

'I don't think that it's out of order to

believe that a regional sports service could be over $2 by the year 2000,' said

Michael Bair, vice president of Rainbow Media Sports Holdings.

Despite the current perceived high cost of regional sports

networks, Bair said the regionals -- which generate high ratings for local-team telecasts

-- are undervalued compared with most basic services.

'No other service does an 8.0 rating on their best

shows other than the regional sports networks,' Bair said. 'When you're

talking about value per rating, we're probably the cheapest on the dial.'

That rationale, however, doesn't sit well with

operators, which -- under pressure from Washington -- are trying to keep cable rates down

while offering the most variety and value to consumers.

'We continue to be troubled by the significantly

increasing cost of sports programming; we always swallow some of those increases, but we

can't help but pass some on to the subscribers,' said Mike Luftman, vice

president of corporate communications for Time Warner Cable. 'We get complaints if we

raise prices, but if we take [sports] off, [customers] will completely burn the house

down.'

If regional fees reach such levels, John Mansell, analyst

for Paul Kagan Associates Inc., said Fox risks the possibility of operators moving local

sports off expanded-basic tiers and into a la carte or migrated-product tiers.

'The danger for those networks is that there will be

some backlash from cable operators and regulators that could lead to a movement where the

sports services could be offered on an a la carte basis,' Mansell said. 'If that

happens, their advertising base disappears.'

A MediaOne spokesman said that if rates do increase to

those levels, 'we would sell it on an a la carte basis, at whatever price Fox

sets.'

Regionals often resist operators' attempts to move

sports services off expanded-basic (known as CPS) tiers.

But Dolgin said operators' complaints about high-cost

services are baseless when you look at the overall value of the regional services.

'To blame one or two sports services for the rising

costs of cable doesn't make much sense,' Dolgin said. 'It's not like

we're making an unbelievable windfall [on the licensing fees]; we all would like to

pay less for sports rights, but that is the reality of the marketplace.'

Ironically, the operators themselves might be driving up

team-rights fees in the future. Several operators, along with ESPN and other alternative

distribution companies, have battled Fox for the rights to local teams in a number of

markets, driving up rights costs. Next year, Houston-based Fox Sports Net Southwest will

most likely fight Marcus Cable for rights to the Texas Rangers Major League Baseball and

Dallas Stars National Hockey League teams. Marcus owns a minority share in the Rangers,

along with a majority partner, billionaire Tom Hicks, who also owns the Stars.

'The perception was that by combining all of the

regionals, there wouldn't be any higher rights fees, but you now have cable operators

that are bidding against Fox,' Mansell said.

Along with providing quality product, Bair said the

regional services have developed more community-oriented initiatives that generate even

more value for operators.

Meanwhile, the SC networks are aggressively marketing the

Fox name locally. Most of the SC networks had already been distributing Fox Sports

Net's national programming, including Fox Sports News.

Charles Dolan, chairman of Cablevision, said he was

'elated' with combining the SC services with the powerful Fox brand name.

'This will mean even more growth for the networks,' he said.

While there may be a little initial confusion from

consumers, Bair believes that the high brand awareness of the Fox Sports name will ease

the transition process.

'Consumers will have some concern about where

SportsChannel has gone, but primarily, they want to know where their local sports teams

are,' Bair said. 'With the positive Fox Sports brand already established, it

won't take long for the consumer to make the transfer easily.'

SC Chicago and SC Ohio have been particularly aggressive on

the marketing side, each committing over $1 million to a multimedia campaign incorporating

popular athletes from their local professional teams, Rainbow said.