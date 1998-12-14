New Faces Pepper Billing Industry

When Tele-Communications Inc. announced in August 1997 that

it would replace its longtime billing services vendor, CableData Inc., with CSG Systems

International Inc., it sent shock waves throughout the cable industry.

Competitors of CSG wondered if the huge contract would

create a billing services monolith while MSOs had a related concern: If there were fewer

viable vendors, would that mean fewer choices and higher prices?

In the 16 months since then, contrary to some expectations,

the billing services sector has developed as a spicy brew of well-seasoned veterans and

peppery newcomers.

In a relatively short time, the industry has seen the

restructuring of a key player to be more competitive and the emergence of several vendors

fairly new to domestic turf. In fact, the prospective convergence of cable, telephony,

high-speed data and other services has inspired international competition and hastened new

product development and introduction, giving the billing services sector its liveliest

profile in years.

For CSG, the 15-year, 13-million-subscriber TCI contract

has been the bonanza everyone expected it would be. For the first nine months of 1998,

revenues rose 36 percent to $167 million, while adjusted net income increased 56 percent

for the same period. In the third quarter, revenue grew 47 percent, while adjusted net

income rose 83 percent.

Moreover, the conversion of TCI systems from CableData, a

prospective nightmare that could have adversely affected everything from work order

processing to handling customer phone calls, has gone smoothly.

"It's been a case study of how to do it right,"

said CSG president Jack Pogge about the conversion, which is scheduled for conclusion in

the first quarter of 1999. "It's been a fascinating process. I don't know how it

could have gone better."

For CableData, the results were formful as well; its parent

company, USCS Intl. Inc., is losing a customer that provided 14 percent of its $246.5

million in revenues through the first nine months of 1998.

But Robert McKenzie, vice president of strategic

development for CableData, said his company has rebounded, noting that USCS revenues

excluding TCI were up nearly 19 percent for that nine-month period.

The price of USCS stock, which had been trading at about

$35 a share, plunged roughly 50 percent with TCI's defection. But by the middle of last

week, the stock had rebounded to $34.

In an Oct. 29 research report, Merrill Lynch issued a

strong long-term "buy" recommendation for USCS stock and raised its 1998 and

1999 earnings forecasts for the company.

"The transition and drain-off of TCI bill processing

subscribers is having a more modest impact than we had forecast," the report

indicated. "USCS is replacing that business rapidly."

McKenzie said losing TCI has "given us the opportunity

to focus a lot of resources across other customers and new customers. Where we had

resources to specifically meet TCI needs, we have the opportunity to start developing new

enhancements."

In part, the blow of losing TCI was cushioned by the

continued strong performance of CableData's sister company, Information Billing Services,

which concentrates on production, packaging and mailing of billing statements and inserts.

Tom Roberts, vice president of marketing for IBS, noted

that his company serves more than 50 percent of cable households and about 40 percent of

cellular phone users.

And, Roberts said, MSOs are using their customer statements

more creatively. A number have adopted the IBS Signature Series, an enhanced billing

format that provides a selection of fonts and shadings as well as multipage capacity and

expanded messaging space.

"As you have more and more of a competitive

environment, more [MSOs] focus on customer service to improve communications with

customers. They're making [their bills] look better," Roberts said.

While audiences may have been captivated by the drama of

industry titans dueling for TCI's favor, there were developments only slightly less

dramatic helping to reshape the billing services sector.

One was the emergence of Convergys Corp., which was created

in August when Cincinnati Bell Inc. spun off two of its billing services units, CBIS and

Matrixx Marketing, through an initial public offering. Cincinnati Bell retained 80 percent

of Convergys stock but plans to spin that off to its shareholders by the end of the year.

Convergys is a heavy hitter, with $997 million in 1997

revenues (when it was still a Cincinnatti Bell unit), and Cox Communications Inc. and

certain Comcast Corp. and Time Warner Cable systems among its customers.

"The creation of Convergys provides our new company

with a very directed focus," said Curt Champion, director of cable and broadband

marketing for Convergys. "For Cincinnati Bell, their primary focus now can be

telephony in their service areas. It's really taking each and allowing them to have a

focused approach to their individual markets."

Two privately held players that have emphasized

international operations are quietly building higher domestic profiles. Proxima Systems

Limited, a Montreal-based company founded in 1986, counts among its customers Look

Communications in Canada, KabelMedia Holding in Germany and TVD Radio Public in Belgium.

Emboldened by perceived opportunities here, Proxima is assembling an Atlanta staff and

office, its first full-scale U.S. location, said Ginette Yapetty, Proxima's director of

marketing:

"We thought all that was keeping us from being a big

player is that we're keeping to a small market. Functionally speaking, there's no doubt

that we have a very strong competitive product compared to other vendors," Yapetty

said.

Kenan Systems Corp., a Massachusetts company that serves

such European giants as British Telecom and France Telecom, swooped in on the domestic

market and plucked a prize -- the contract for @Home Networks Inc., the high-speed data

service.

"We're moving into a different age where not only is

there increasing competition, but you also have to look at the multiservice angle,"

said Justine Williams, Kenan's broadband industry marketing manager.

The same forces that are helping reshape the communications

industry are driving the proliferation of players in billing services. As cellular and

direct-broadcast satellite services mature, they provide opportunities for new players --

and a springboard for vendors who cut their teeth in those industries and now are ready to

expand.

Such is the case with Convergys, a force in cable to be

sure, but also a pioneer in cellular billing. Convergys has amassed a staff of more than

30,000 while serving 49 of the 50 top domestic cellular markets.

Perhaps even more important is the prospect of convergence

and its impact on current billing systems. When cable companies accelerate the

introduction of telephony and high-speed data services, they'll need more flexible billing

platforms to accommodate customers who could be purchasing as many as three distinct

services.

"You can't go forward with a video-based system any

more," said CSG's Pogge.

Both the veterans and the upstarts in billing services are

developing products to meet the demands of multiple-service platforms.

Kenan, for example, offers "iCARE," a product

that allows customers to access their bills via the Internet and initiate certain service

changes without the intervention of customer service reps.

Proxima's Pro-Cable system centers on customers rather than

using the traditional cable approach of focusing on addresses. It enables companies to

track customer history through as many service choices and physical relocations as the

subscriber may make.

"You can follow the customer, target campaigns and

promotions to a customer rather than an address," Yapetty said. "One CSR will

know everything about a client because they'll have all the information around this

client."

The expansion of opportunity across national and

continental borders is energizing research and development that has resulted in a number

of new products, such as Kenan's iCARE and CableData's CyberCSR, and will yield others.

Among the most intriguing products in the pipeline:

CSG is beta-testing a product called CSG Workforce

Management that automates the dispatching of technicians to their trucks. Also coming from

CSG is an as yet unnamed convergence product that provides up to three different customer

accounts for three different services. "We believe cable will go from

subscription-based pricing to transaction-based pricing over time," Pogge said.

IBS has taken the first steps toward the

introduction of billing via the Internet. "It's going to change the world

substantially," said IBS' Roberts. "It's also very complicated from a consumer

adoption point of view. For anybody that bills for things, it's going to be both a major

opportunity and a major pain in the butt."

Building on CyberCSR, CableData is beta-testing a

related product that will provide account access to technicians, allowing them to upsell

or refresh converters while in customer homes. In 1999, CableData plans to demonstrate a

companion feature that would provide the same capabilities for use in retail stores.

Convergys, which has provided outsourced customer

service operations for financial services and direct response companies, is hoping to

pitch the concept successfully to cable operators.

While MSOs traditionally have been reluctant to provoke the

ire of franchising authorities by handling customer calls at some distant center, the size

of Convergys' staff -- the bulk of its 30,000 employees work at more than 30 call centers

-- indicates that the concept can work.

"There are so many benefits associated with it, such

as the level of training and the consistency of information," Champion said.

If it's clear that new players and products have infused

the billing services sector with vigor that's perhaps unprecedented, it's also clear that

the industry leaders are likely to remain the kingpins for the foreseeable future.

"As operators roll new services out, you need

significant support capabilities to help them do that," said Neal Hansen, CSG

chairman and CEO. "The ideal system to support next year's billing plan can't

possibly exist because for the most part, these folks haven't identified what the real

business model is going to be. What that said is you need some very significant critical

mass to put resources into it and be responsive to customers."

He added, "If we talk about outside competitors, there

will be some niche things that always occur . . . If anything, you will see some

consolidation in our market rather than proliferation. It would be real difficult for new

players."

Yet those new players bring pluck, an innovative spirit and

considerable international experience to the table. In a billing services sector of

expanding opportunities, expect them to get their share.

"The big players have quite a chunk of the market, but

we think we have a strong chance because of our product," predicted Promixa's

Yapetty. "When we hit the market, we know there will be interest."