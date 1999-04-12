New Charter Logo Has Portal Motif

Charter Communications introduced its new logo early this

month as part of an aggressive new branding campaign coinciding with the renaming of

former Marcus Cable systems.

According to Mary Pat Blake, the MSO's senior vice

president of marketing and programming, the new logo is meant to convey a portal with

information, entertainment and data flowing in and out. "That portal can be either a

TV or a PC [personal computer]," Blake said.

Charter's new logo is decidedly high-tech, and it

includes the tag line, "A Wired World Company," which is Charter owner Paul

Allen's familiar slogan.

"We have far more bandwidth than other

telecommunications systems," Blake said, and the new marketing campaign will promote

that message to consumers.

The new logo broke as part of a cross-channel TV campaign

running in all Charter markets. In the ads, subscribers daydream about what types of

services they'd like in a mythical future, and those dreams match what Charter plans

to deliver very quickly, such as information-on-demand over the television.

Even though Charter does not yet offer digital cable and

high-speed Internet access in all of its systems, the MSO chose to roll the ads out

everywhere, Blake said, because most of its systems have been rebuilt, and those that

haven't will be completed soon.

"We want to be forthright with our customers about

where we're taking them," Blake added. "We see this as an opportunity to

include them in the process."

Charter will carry over the new logo to all points of

customer contact, including direct-mail pieces, employee uniforms and trucks. And although

you can't see the logo on the radio, Blake said, radio spots will incorporate the new

"Wired World" tag.

The rebranding effort is particularly important in former

Marcus territories. "The challenges there are to quickly identify for the customers

and franchise officials who we are, what it is that we stand for and what kind of service

we'll provide," Blake said.

The MSO must also deal with customers' concerns that

Charter will make major changes to their programming packages.

"We try to allay their fears very quickly," Blake

said, and to let subscribers know that in some cases, their service may be improving.

"Charter's service is quite good," she added, pointing to the

company's high rating in a J.D. Power and Associates customer-satisfaction survey.

Blake said a name change often allows an MSO to create new

interest among former subscribers and "cable-nevers." "We typically see

more customers for at least two months after a name change," she said, adding,

"we've been known to take advantage of it for six or eight months."

Charter has been doing major branding work for the past

four years. The new umbrella campaign -- which will encompass acquisition and retention

efforts, as well as branding -- is the MSO's largest marketing effort to date. Blake

declined to put a dollar figure on the campaign.

The company began work on the new logo in January, starting

with consumer focus groups. Charter will also perform a customer tracking study to measure

the results of its new campaign.