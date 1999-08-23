New CBS E-Commerce Deal Has TNN Tie

CBS Corp. last week bought a 22 percent stake in

Wrenchead.com, a privately held Web site for auto-parts enthusiasts, marking the company's

latest foray into electronic commerce on the Internet and further enhancing its position

as a leading provider of automotive-oriented content.

In exchange, Wrenchead.com

-- which offers members a convenient and timely way to search and order auto parts -- will

be the recipient of $33 million of advertising and promotion over a four-year period

across all of CBS' media platforms, including television, radio and outdoor.

Another aspect of the deal is the commitment to jointly

explore the development of programming for auto buffs on CBS' majority-owned cable

channel, The Nashville Network.

TNN -- which has touted itself as a premier source for

country-music and country-lifestyle programming, reaching more than 76 million households

in the United States and Canada -- is looking to shift its programming focus away from

country music and toward a more diverse, broad-based palette.

This strategic move was marked by last week's announcement

that several of its country-music talk/variety shows will be discontinued, including Prime

Time Country with Gary Chapman and Crook & Chase Tonight. TNN's new

programming slate will be announced in September.

CBS Cable's commitment to country-music and lifestyle

programming will now be heavily focused on its Country Music Television network. TNN's

arrangement with Wrenchead.com is an example of this strategic shift.

"TNN attracts a large audience of loyal motor-sports

fans and automotive enthusiasts who desire detailed, do-it-yourself instruction from TNN

programming and the easy access to automotive accessories that Wrenchead.com offers,"

TNN president David Hall said.

Hall pointed out that TNN research revealed that more than

23 million viewers of its motor-sports programming maintain and repair their own cars,

making them ripe for the Wrenchead.com service.

He noted that TNN's programming plans in conjunction with

Wrenchead.com may be unveiled as early as the Automotive Aftermarket Industry Association

show, a major industry convention scheduled Nov. 2 through 5 in Las Vegas.

Hall also said content for Wrenchead.com may be jointly

developed, drawing upon the network's success with its wholly owned Country.com Web site,

which gets 11 million page views per month. "That's good for a site that doesn't sell

anything," he added.

TNN devotes a sizable portion of its programming slate to

both live and tape-delayed NASCAR and National Hot Rod Association events.

Westinghouse/CBS Cable acquired TNN in October 1997.

CBS' other Internet holdings include stakes in SportsLine

USA Inc., MarketWatch.com Inc., StoreRunner Inc., Office.com Inc., ThirdAge Media Inc.,

Medscape Inc. and Switchboard Inc.

It also recently entered into two other equity arrangements

for advertising and promotion with Rx.com Inc. and Hollywood.com Inc.