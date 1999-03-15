New Bellcore Bullish on Cable IP

More MSOs are about to jump on the early deployment

bandwagon in IP telephony, even though new developments are complicating the process of

developing standards for cable in this area.

That's the word from officials of the former Bell

Communications Research (Bellcore), which announced a new name for itself last week,

Telcordia Technologies Inc., in keeping with stipulations deriving from its purchase by

Science Applications International Corp. from the Baby Bells two years ago.

"We're seeing tremendous demand for this

technology from cable companies in Canada, the United States, Europe and other parts of

the world," said Sanjiv Ahuja, president and chief operating officer of Telcordia.

"We believe that customers are very happy with the

features, functionality and interfaces that are part of the system that we're

delivering this year," Ahuja said. "For anybody to wait to move forward until

standards are completed is not a good decision."

As Bellcore, Telcordia had announced contracts for supply

of what it calls "Next Generation Network" technology to Sprint Corp. for its

ION (Interactive On-Demand) initiative and to Canadian MSO Le Groupe Vidéotron Itée for

deployment of IP (Internet-protocol) telephony starting later this year.

Telcordia officials heavily stressed this side of the

company's agenda as it moves ahead under its new ownership.

"Cable is a very important part of our market

now," Ahuja said. Out of the approximately $1.2 billion that Bellcore registered in

revenues last year, more than $500 million came from outside of its traditional regional

Bell operating company base, he noted.

"This whole transition [from switched circuit to IP]

is going faster than we thought it would," added Telcordia CEO Richard Smith.

"It's going to come sooner than later."

Telcordia's message is that by June, it will have the

IP-based platform available to support provisioning of first-line-quality services over

cable and other types of networks.

This will include the means of setting up and managing

calls and provisioning the one-dozen or so most popular features of the

intelligent-networking capabilities of switched systems.

But where a few months ago, it looked as though the

architecture that Telcordia's system is based on would be the one of choice in the

specifications being devised by the PacketCable task force, the matter is far less certain

today.

"We expect that there will be evolution of the

technology, and we will continue to support these innovations as industry standards

evolve," Ahuja said.

Noting that there are "more object-based [software]

standards being talked about, like DOSA [Distributed Open Signaling Architecture],"

Ahuja added, "We are absolutely committed to supporting those as they get more mature

over time."

But for AT&T Corp., the driving force behind the DOSA

architecture, the goal isn't to evolve to this platform, but rather to launch on it

as the company transitions from switched-circuit telephony over cable to IP.

"You might see some field trials based on [the

alternative architecture supported by Telcordia], but AT&T wants to go commercial on a

platform that scales to its requirements and that fits in with the legacy network that it

already has in place, which is what DOSA is all about," said a vendor official

working with the carrier, who asked not to be named.

The Telcordia architecture makes use of a protocol known as

Multimedia Gateway Control Protocol. MGCP uses a simple set of "primitives," or

basic instructions, to allow an IP-telephony network or large segments of it to function

as a "virtual switch."

A centralized "call agent," or controller,

interacts with distributed end-user gateways as if they were line cards interfacing with

the external networking environment.

MGCP supports the "dialogue" between the call

agent and the gateways, allowing IP calls to be originated from simple, relatively

unintelligent pulse code-to-IP signal translators attached to standard touch-tone

telephones.

But it is not designed to exploit the richer functionality

environment that comes with a distributed architecture that employs more intelligent

end-user devices, noted Jeff Orwick, field-systems engineer for NetSpeak Corp.

Orwick is one of the brains behind SGCP (Simple Gateway

Control Protocol), which is the basis, along with IDCP (Independent Device Control

Protocol), for MGCP.

In contrast, as described by Chuck Kalmanek, division

manager at AT&T Labs and a member of the DOSA team, DOSA ties together three key

points within the HFC (hybrid fiber-coaxial) voice-over-IP cloud:

The end-user BTI (broadband-telephony-interface

device), which connects standard telephones, as well as Web phones, to the network;

The CMTS (cable-modem-termination system), which

controls distribution of data signals over the HFC plant from the headend; and

The gateway controller, or call agent, which

interfaces with both the BTI and the CMTS.

In its simplest articulation, the system operates via an

initial request for call authorization from the BTI to the controller, which sends the

authorization to the CMTS based on policies established using the industry standard COPS

(Common Open Policy Services) protocol.

By using the gateway controller both to authorize calls and

to convey policy, the architecture is "going in the same direction where things like

VPNs [virtual private networks] are going, where the authorization of resources is being

pushed to the edge routers," Kalmanek said.

Thus, a wide range of resources can be added to the

authorization process, depending on the types of services that the end-user is paying for

and equipped to receive.

At the same time, the system uses the Resource Management

Protocol as the means of communicating between the BTI and the CMTS, assuring that the

right amount of bandwidth is allocated in the downstream and upstream directions for the

particular application, Kalmanek added.

To enhance the instruction-transmitting capabilities of

this architecture, AT&T and other entities, including MCI WorldCom, are looking at an

alternative -- or, at least, a supplement -- to MCGP, now referred to as

"SIP-Plus." This is based on additions of IN-function instructions to the

Session Initiation Protocol.

SIP-Plus goes in the same architectural direction

envisioned by DOSA, where intelligence, in the form of client servers, is distributed

throughout the network with the flexibility to operate at very simple levels on very thin

clients or to perform highly complex tasks on personal computers and other high-level

processors.

"Our goal is to balance all of the resources within

the broadband network so that we can provision the fullest range of services with maximum

efficiency, and SIP appears to be an important piece of that," Kalmanek said.

Orwick said discussions are under way with Henning

Schulzrinne -- the Columbia University researcher who is the widely acknowledged

mastermind behind SIP -- to add the enhancements.

"It's pretty straightforward, and he seems

receptive," Orwick said.

The first iteration of the Telcordia system will rely on

creating the IN functions from within, but it will be enhanced during the second half of

the year to import SS7 (signaling system 7) functionality from outside resources, Ahuja

said.

However, he added, "Our customers are not relying on a

class-5 switch to be there."

The differing agendas, architectural solutions and

timelines for deployment pose new challenges to the PacketCable task force, noted Raja

Natarajan, director of product marketing for voice-over-IP at Motorola Inc.'s

Internet-networking group.

"The main concern is scalability," he said.

"In a network-centric approach, you need a really big machine to keep track of every

call, and eventually, that can be a hindrance to scalability."