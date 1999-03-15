New AT&T Arrives As TCI Name Fades Out

It will be a while before the trucks are repainted and the

shoulder patches change, but AT&T Broadband & Internet Services has officially

supplanted Tele-Communications Inc., and a new force has entered the cable business.

AT&T Corp. paid more than $43 billion in stock and cash

for a broadband connection to 11 million customers. Renaming the cable service is just a

small part of its plan to offer "any-distance" wireline communications to those

subscribers and to millions more through partnerships and potential acquisitions.

With its marketing muscle, its financial strength and the

will to bypass the local phone companies that drain its revenue, AT&T Broadband is set

to become a cable company like no other.

"They're not going to be concerned by things like

[debt] leverage ratios," SG Cowen Securities Corp. cable analyst Gary Farber said.

"I'd say that AT&T will focus on the technical side and the marketing side."

AT&T Broadband is already testing a package of local

and long-distance phone service, Internet access and video over the cable plant in

Fremont, Calif., and it plans to test bundled offerings in another Bay Area city and in

nine other markets by year's end.

In four to five years, AT&T chairman C. Michael

Armstrong wants to be able to sell a range of service to at least two-thirds of the

population. He's already cut deals with Time Warner Inc. and five former TCI affiliates to

create wireline phone services over cable systems that pass around 43 percent of cable

homes.

Within a few months, TCI customers can expect a

"welcome" letter from AT&T Broadband, accompanied by a prepaid calling card,

TCI spokeswoman LaRae Marsik said after the deal officially closed last Tuesday.

While customer-service representatives still refer to TCI

cable, the service will be renamed with the AT&T Broadband brand starting in a few

weeks, she said.

AT&T Broadband might not rush to start shaving the

price of Home Box Office or consumer long-distance just to get customers to buy more,

though, marketing experts said.

The company might take a while to build the new AT&T

Broadband brand and to figure out what its priorities are, said Bruce Leichtman, director

of media and entertainment strategies at The Yankee Group, a consulting firm in Cambridge,

Mass.

"It's not just as simple as bundling a discount,"

Leichtman said.

If the goal in a given market is to cut long-distance

churn, that could require a different package than one designed to spur penetration of

high-speed-data service, he said.

"I think that it's OK to brand and not immediately

start to tinker with revenue models," he added.

Stephen Liebmann, president of New York-based S. Liebmann

& Associates Inc., predicted that AT&T Broadband will be aggressive, but flexible.

"You have to make the bundle very attractive," he

said, "but you also have to let people buy whatever they want."

Overpromising could also be a problem, especially while

AT&T Broadband gets the former TCI plant in shape and builds out the phone services

with its cable allies.

"The worst thing that could happen is to offer

something nationally that not everybody can get," said Terry Rich, president of Des

Moines, Iowa-based Rich Heritage Inc. and a former cable-marketing executive.

"What AT&T can do nationally is brag about the

quality of its service," but not necessarily flash images of digital cable and

high-speed Internet in every ad, he added.

With Leo J. Hindery Jr., the former TCI president and chief

operating officer, as CEO, it's no stretch to expect AT&T Broadband to be active in

the deal market.

AT&T has talked to every big MSO about a phone venture.

Adelphia Communications Corp., for example, has talked up

its 1.3 million-subscriber joint ventures with AT&T, including one with Century

Communications Corp., which Adelphia has agreed to buy.

That "puts us way up on the list in terms of

discussions with them," executive vice president Tim Rigas told analysts last week.

Farber said big MSOs have indicated that they're waiting to

see how the Time Warner joint venture works out before cutting their own deals, probably

in the second half of the year. Other analysts think that phone deals will happen sooner.

AT&T may also look to make outright acquisitions,

although that probably wouldn't happen for a while.

For one thing, Farber noted, the Federal Communications

Commission's cable-ownership-concentration rules are under review. AT&T might be loath

to buy a big operator, like Cablevision Systems Corp., until those rules are settled and

while the environment for issues like data unbundling is unsettled.

Meanwhile, TCI headquarters employees are gearing up to

move from Englewood, Colo., to new digs in Meridian, Colo., with the first wave April 9.

Insiders reported that space is so tight in the new

building that Hindery has jokingly warned them not to remove their coats or leave their

desks that first morning for fear of losing their seats. TCI plans to lease space to make

up the difference, a spokeswoman said last week.

AT&T did settle, for now at least, the issue of where

the cable group would be based by declaring that it would remain "in the Denver

area." But Gerald DeFrancisco, the new executive vice president for wireline

telephony at AT&T Broadband, is based in Basking Ridge, N.J.

William Fitzgerald, the former TCI Communications Inc.

chief operating officer, will continue to fill that role, running the domestic cable

operations. Both men report to Hindery, who reports to Armstrong.

John C. Malone, the former TCI chairman and CEO, turns his

focus to Liberty Media Group. Liberty got $5.5 billion in cash from AT&T last week for

TCI's control stake in At Home Corp., the National Digital Television Center and Western

Tele-Communications Inc., as well as 47 million AT&T shares (from last year's sale of

Teleport Communications Group).

Those assets came from TCI Ventures Group, which merged

with Liberty last week. TCI Ventures shareholders will get 0.52 shares of new Liberty

stock.

According to published reports, a TCI Ventures shareholder

filed a lawsuit last week against AT&T, contending that TCI Ventures shareholders

didn't get full value for the At Home stake.

Monica Hogan contributed to this report.