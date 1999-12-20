IN WITH THE NEW

Los Angeles -- Cable's new landscape was plastered all over

the Los Angeles Convention Center at last week's Western Show, from the explosion of new

interactive services to the effects of industry consolidation.

After selling his cable systems to AT&T Corp., Liberty

Media Group chairman John Malone found himself the star of a panel session featuring

widget-heads from Cisco Systems Inc., Replay Networks Inc. and Yahoo! Inc.

Charter Communications Inc. CEO Jerald Kent, the only MSO

executive featured in the opening session, had to explain his relationship with RCN Corp.,

a cable overbuilder and traditional nemesis.

Just two months after quitting his post as president of

AT&T Broadband & Internet Services, Leo J. Hindery Jr. was also featured in the

opening session, joining Time Warner Inc. vice chairman Ted Turner and USA Networks Inc.

chairman Barry Diller, two trade-show regulars. But this time, Hindery represented

Internet company GlobalCenter Inc., where he is CEO.

Less than two years after quitting MediaOne Group Inc.

after the MSO's headquarters moved from Boston to Denver, Robert Sachs made his first

Western Show appearance as president of the National Cable Television Association.

"I've experienced the effects of consolidation," he reminded listeners.

Sachs opened up last Wednesday's general session with a

call to cable operators to fight open access. He reminded them that although cable is

moving ahead of the game with deployment of digital services -- he estimated that there

will be 5 million digital set-top boxes in homes by the end of the year -- the industry

has to fight harder than ever to stave off the competitive threat.

Sachs also warned cable operators to resist the lure of

hefty rate increases to help offset the cost of deploying new services.

"We must be disciplined about rate increases, even

when there's ample cost justification," Sachs said. "We must moderate rate

increases to ensure that the progress we've made in price deregulation is never

reversed."

The open-access debate spilled over into the panel session,

which included Bloomberg L.P. president Michael Bloomberg, Diller, Hindery and Turner.

Turner agreed that open access and competition from

direct-broadcast satellite and telephone companies are threats to cable, but he said the

game is still cable's to lose.

"Cable is holding the distribution high ground,"

he said. "The game is ours to lose. We have to fight open access, competition with

satellite operators and competition with the telephone companies. If somebody wants AOL

[America Online Inc.], we're not shutting anybody out. It's our wire, and we'll do what we

want with it."

Turner stressed that despite the additional competition,

cable is in the best position at the moment. "There is no question that overall, this

business is getting more competitive," he said. "It's going to be tough from

here on out. Those operators that do the best job servicing their customers, they're going

to have to do a really good job of promoting and service. I think cable has the best shot

at winning."

As the open-access debate heats up, so, too, will the

consolidation trend in the industry, Diller said, adding that as more and more companies

merge, the competitive environment will dissipate.

"To the extent you don't have people able to freely

compete against one another, the blade gets duller," he added.

Hindery disagreed that further consolidation would stifle

competition, but he added that more threatening are the disparate agendas that many new

industry participants are bringing to the table.

"Disparate agendas are going to change this

industry," Hindery said. "We have, in consolidating the industry on the

distribution side, opened up the opportunities for disparate agendas to rise to the

surface. I think it is going to be hard for the industry. There are others in the industry

who have suggested that to meet their national telecom agenda, they will select noncable

strategies in selective markets, while pursuing cable strategies in others. That has to be

understood and reconciled. It's going to be hard on the emotions of the industry and the

camaraderie of the industry. "The 'Summer of Love' is over. It's clearly over. And

that's too bad, perhaps."

One example of those disparate agendas is Charter chairman

Allen's investment in cable overbuilder RCN through his Vulcan Ventures Inc. investment

vehicle. Kent spent part of the panel session defending the investment, which he

characterized as unconnected to Charter.

"The industry is more fragmented," Kent said.

"AT&T has their own interests, we have our own interests at stake. RCN, from my

perspective, is as much a premiere competitor in residential telephony that also happens

to provide video. When you look at our plans on telephony and our plans in terms of

deploying a broadband portal, when you overlay RCN and Charter, you have the makings of

creating a national footprint."

Hindery also warned about video-streaming services, which

could wind up taking away the very customers that cable has spent so much time, effort and

money to keep. "If the Pandora's box opens, the demons are multiple," he said.

"Streaming video is in that box."

Streaming video was also a hot topic on the show floor. USA

Network plans to take its programming library and sell it through the Internet using

streaming video, said Kevin Unangst, lead product manager for Microsoft Corp.'s

streaming-media division.

"I fully predict that within a couple of years, I'm

going to be able to get streaming video on my cell phone," Unangst said. "The

technology is moving that fast. Instead of getting a little text message for the CNBC

update, I'm going to be able to watch a video that comes down."

Programmers may be able to use streaming video to deliver

dedicated cable networks directly to television households, possibly eliminating capacity

constraints, Unangst said. But it's still not clear if the video will be stored on a

set-top or on servers at a system headend, he added.

Some exhibitors said traffic appeared slower than in years

past, but the California Cable Television Association said it expected attendance to

exceed last year's 30,200 mark despite the fact that the convention was held the week

before Christmas.

"The dates will never be this late again," CCTA

vice president of industry affairs C.J. Hirschfield said.

The number of exhibitors jumped slightly, from 455 to 460,

and total exhibit space jumped from 251,700 square feet in 1998 to 288,194 this year. But

some attendees said cable operators -- the people they're trying to reach at the trade

show -- were harder to find.

"That's the consolidation going on in the

industry," Liberate Technologies president and CEO Mitchell Kertzman said. "But

there's more of us selling to them."

The CCTA declined to break out the number of cable

operators that attended the show, but Hirschfield noted that more than 1,000 members of

the media attended this year's confab.

"It's true that we don't see as many general managers

possibly as we used to. But every MSO is very well represented at the corporate level.

These are the people who are making a lot of the decisions now, so it's not as if the

operators aren't in attendance at the show," Hirschfield said, noting that Comcast

Corp. president Brian Roberts was the only major MSO head to pass on the event this year.

She also emphasized that exhibitors are no longer trying to

solely reach cable operators at the trade show. Exhibitors are also trying to tout their

brands to Wall Street analysts, educators and government officials, she said.

"I think that programmers are not just looking at, 'Is

the head of programming for AT&T coming to my booth?'" Hirschfield said.

"Rather, there are other things that are happening at a show like this that I hope

are of great value to them."

Still, AT&T Broadband executive vice president of

programming Madison Bond remained one hot commodity at the Western Show. Asked if he gets

"mugged" while walking the floor, he said, "Yeah."

Bond, who has the power to make or break networks with the

reach of AT&T Broadband's systems, said he scheduled "less than 10" meetings

with programmers last week.

"Certainly, with consolidation, there are fewer

players. Whether that affects how the show is conducted will remain to be seen," Bond

said, adding that the trade show still "serves as a vital platform" for

deploying new programming and technology.

The show proved thin on any big news from programmers.

Oxygen Media did announce that it was getting $122 million from investors LVMH Möet

Hennessy Louis Vuitton and Europ@web, but it didn't have any new carriage deals to talk

about.

And neither SoapNet, part of The Walt Disney Co., nor

SoapCity, owned by Sony Corp., had any news about who will be carrying them when they

debut next year.

The only affiliation deals unveiled at the show were FX's

agreement with Time Warner Cable and National Geographic Channel landing hunting licenses

from AT&T Broadband and DirecTV Inc. for its launch in the second quarter.