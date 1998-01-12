Networks Raise Fears Over Chile Merger

The Television Association of Programmers in Latin America

is raising grave concerns over a much-touted merger in Chile that would effectively unite

the cable industry into one large MSO.

A letter sent by the TAP to a Santiago, Chile-based lawyer

made it clear that the organization -- which includes several U.S.-based networks

targeting Latin America -- was unhappy about the proposed merger between the two national

telcos: VTR S.A. and Compañía de Telecomunicacónes de Chile. The two companies include

investments from such U.S.-based companies as Tele-Communications International Inc.

(TINTA), SBC Communications Inc. and United International Holdings Inc., and they own MSOs

VTR Cablexpress and Metrópolis-Intercom. Combined, the telcos would control almost 100

percent of Chile's cable subscribers.

The letter raised concerns about VTR and Metrópolis

conducting their program-network negotiations in tandem. According to some sources, the

two MSOs have already begun coordinating their negotiation efforts in an attempt to drive

down programming costs.

'As you can imagine, any kind of concerted business

practices of these two systems can greatly impact the operations of our member companies,

and they can surely have the effect of impending or restraining free competition, possibly

creating a prejudice to the consumers,' the letter stated.

It continued, 'We would also ask you to gather any

further information that may be relevant to us in deciding whether [the] TAP or its

members may ... take any action that would impede the corporate combination or impose

limits on the types of concerted actions that these systems may make.'

TAP president Charlotte Leonard shrugged off notions that

the letter was in any way unusual. Leonard, who is also senior vice president and general

manager at Turner Broadcasting Latin America, said the TAP is constantly carrying out

research in markets where its members operate.

'The kinds of questions [asked in the letter] come up

all of the time. What's going on in Chile ... what businesses are doing there has

been a major concern,' she explained.

'We have to find out what it means for us, and [to do

that], you need someone who's on the ground locally. It's easier to have your

own attorneys,' she added.

Whether VTR and CTC will actually merge remains to be seen.

Talks between the two sides broke off late last year, after they failed to reach an

agreement, confirmed Ivan Siguel, a member of the Chilean Anti Monopoly Commission's

advisory board.

'The present situation is that these are two separate

companies, competing independently in the market,' he said.

However, he did not rule out the possibility that merger

talks, which have been taking place on-and-off over the last year, could be renewed in the

future. Even if the merger was approved, the cable aspect to the deal might still be

prohibited by the government.