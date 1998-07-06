Nets Target Viewers to Stem Erosion

This is the second in a two-part series about how the

"Big Four" broadcast networks are trying to stem audience erosion. The networks

are relying on a barrage of promotions, targeting both advertisers and viewers. Part one

focused on the advertisers. This week, Multichannel News senior editor Jim Forkan

reports on what each of the networks are doing to lure back those who have defected to

cable, to other broadcast outlets, or even to the Internet.

All of the TV networks are leaning heavily on humor in

their fall promos, as a way to build relationships with their viewing public.

Moreover, with men representing an elusive audience segment

in primetime, the TV networks plan to use their NFL platforms as a way to promote

male-appeal series elsewhere on the schedule.

Cable executives, however, were unimpressed by the

broadcasters' efforts.

The major broadcasters have been too caught up in tune-in

advertising and not enough in identifying or branding themselves, said Pat Esser, vice

president of ad sales at Cox Communications Inc.

The possible exceptions, he said, are Fox and, to a lesser

degree, NBC, with its "Must-See TV" campaigns.

Matthew Blank, chairman and CEO of Showtime Networks Inc.,

felt that NBC may have undercut its flagship brand's strength with its MSNBC and CNBC

cable spinoffs.

Turning to ABC, Blank found it "interesting" that

executives from that network were mulling over whether to rebrand its Monday Night

Football franchise with the ESPN name earlier this spring. Were ABC to go ahead with

that, he said, it would be an admission that the ESPN brand was "more

meaningful" to sports fans. Ultimately, ABC decided against going that route this

fall, undoubtedly due in part to affiliate resistance.

Douglas McCormick, president and CEO at Lifetime

Television, doubted that the broadcast networks could truly brand themselves, since they

must be "all things to all people."

He also questioned the wisdom of the May sweeps stunt that

saw Fox's Ally McBeal and

ABC's The Practice cross-promote each other.

"It was good for [producer] David Kelley's brand," rather than for those

networks' brands, McCormick said.

ABC

ABC will offer new twists on its yellow-hued campaign of

last year, this time steering away from cynicism and toward fun -- "A Celebration of

TV," as Alan Cohen, executive vice president of marketing, put it.

The idea is "to break through the clutter ... with our

distinct yellowness [and to] stand out in a sea of 100-plus channels," he said.

"We sort of own the color yellow now."

Off-channel, ABC has partnered with General Motors Corp. in

hopes that 95 percent of adults 18 to 49 will become aware of its fall-season premieres,

and that the average adult will have seen its image promos 44 times by premiere week.

ABC's salvos will range from on-air promos; to print,

radio and out-of-home ads; to such offbeat tactics as placing stickers on 30 million

bananas sold in supermarkets and placing table cards in restaurants. Those venues will

reach prospective viewers "where people work, eat, play and drink," Cohen added.

As an incentive to get viewers to pay attention to all of

that marketing, there will be a sweepstakes whereby GM will give away 200 Oldsmobile

Aleros, or one winner per TV market, Cohen said.

Last year's "TV Is Good" effort "really

boosted our awareness" well above previous levels, Cohen said, and that helped

premieres to get sampling and helped to make Dharma & Greg a hit. But that show

was ABC's only surviving newcomer, as various ad executives and rival networks

pointed out. Last year's quirky effort was meant to "get attention, and it

worked ... You can't really create a brand overnight," said Cohen, a former NBC

marketing executive. "Our brand is as much our shows as it is the network."

The new yellow image promos say things like: "Without

a TV, how would you know where to put the sofa?" "Gives motel-owners something

to brag about" and "If TV is so bad for you, why is there one in every hospital

room?"

Another offbeat series of "surf-stoppers" is

called "ABC Cheap Cinema Theater," during which stick figures act out mini-plots

of popular feature films like Titanic and The English Patient, so that

viewers can "skip the theater and watch more TV."

In other instances, "We're packaging our promos

in new and entertaining ways ... to make [viewers] less likely to reach for their

remotes," Cohen said.

One package, "Reasons Why We Love TV," assembles

various series clips under a single heading, like "Superfluous Dance" (with

dance scenes from Dharma & Greg and The Drew Carey Show).

Other promos take the direct approach, with series regulars

like Dennis Franz of NYPD Blue talking directly to viewers in "My Favorite

Episode" vignettes -- the intent being to correct an ABC shortcoming and to

"build a relationship with viewers," Cohen said.

ABC intends to build awareness early, especially for

Tuesdays and Saturdays, and for its movie-night shift from Sunday to Thursday.

"Don't bother looking for these blockbusters [Mission Impossible, Romeo

& Juliet, The Rock] on ABC on Sunday this fall," says its movie promo,

while a Fantasy Island promo with Malcolm McDowell promises, "This is not the

same old trip."

Cohen, who estimated the value of ABC's on-air promo

time for primetime and all other dayparts at "$700 million to $800 million,"

promised that there will be more emphasis on its stars in the promos, and sooner, than

last year, when ABC didn't have many "smart, irreverent shows" that would

work with this approach.

CBS

CBS "needs to attract a younger audience," said

Ogilvy & Mather's fall report, echoing a common agency refrain. Bolstered by

regaining the NFL, CBS now plans to expand beyond its base 25-to-54 audience to lure

"more urban, more male, younger-skewing" viewers with its new programming.

As CBS Television president Leslie Moonves told affiliates

this winter, "The NFL will add male viewers and make us younger," skewing more

18-to-49 than 25-to-54.

"Young men deserted us four years ago," Moonves

said, adding that CBS "got a lot older and a lot more female" when Fox snagged

the NFL rights, and that it now intends to reverse those trends.

George Schweitzer, executive vice president of marketing

and communications for CBS, said a hefty share of its upcoming fall promotion will go

toward two key franchises: 60 Minutes and the NFL.

In many instances, the two will in effect be co-branded.

While continuing its "The Address Is CBS ... Welcome Home" theme for the third

year, he said, CBS will present livelier, more contemporary on-air computer graphics,

ranging from particle animation to video morph-zooms.

Its image campaign employs more humor than in the past,

with spots that feature Satan and mobsters, for example. The latter, which are already

running, purport to be mob-surveillance tapes in which the gang members talk about Touched

by an Angel and The Nanny.

Other spots include one targeted at baby boomers that

incorporates hit-song titles and one that mocks TV's habit of copying successes by

showing three programmers assembling a new sitcom by computer. Two other spots are built

around the idea, "Finally, TV so good that people actually make excuses just to stay

home" and watch such shows as Touched, Nanny and Everybody Loves

Raymond.

CBS is putting considerable attention behind the return of

the NFL to the network. One promo features New York Jets coach Bill Parcells asking his

players, "Haven't you ever seen the 'Eye formation' before?"

after having drawn the CBS logo.

Several other spots tout the "NFL on CBS --

that's the way it should be." Some promos mix NFL action with David Letterman,

CBS News' Dan Rather and the stars of several shows.

Off-channel, Schweitzer said, CBS has forged partnerships

with American Airlines and Target Stores to contribute to building fall-lineup awareness

and sampling. The airline's captive audience -- "baby boomers, business

travelers and families" -- will see sample primetime, sports and news programs on the

in-flight video magazine, CBS Eye on American, as well as promos for the fall

schedule, he said. He estimated that the magazine series will be seen by 2.1 million

passengers per month.

Another component in this alliance will be a "Million

Mile Monday" promotion, whereby CBS viewers can win 1 million frequent-flyer miles on

American, he added.

Target's 800 stores will promote "CBS Sneak

Peek" party packs, via both in-store signage and newspaper circulars, in time for the

"back-to-school" shopping season, Schweitzer said.

CBS will use the Internet to plug its fall lineup -- both

its own Web site and that of American Airlines.

FOX

George Greenberg, executive vice president of marketing for

Fox Broadcasting Co., said Fox plans an early fall tune-in promo push.

"You've got to get the message out early to

gather the GRPs [gross rating points]" during the summer season -- which, he

conceded, has become "primetime for cable."

But, he said, Fox will also "get off our own air,

since we don't want to preach to the choir." In the past, that's meant

making some cable-network buys.

Fox will rely on some marketing alliances of its own to

bolster awareness, Greenberg said. Emphasizing that sponsor tie-ins "have to be

organic -- a good fit to a show," he said, Fox has renewed links with Polaroid Corp.

and Dr Pepper, and it has added a new tie-in with The Gap.

Fox's big fall gamble involves moving King of the

Hill from Sunday to Tuesday night -- to do battle with ABC's Home Improvement

and NBC's Mad About You, which are both slipping. The Gap will help Fox to

promote that with "updates on whether Hank is going to L.A. or not," Greenberg

said. Fox plans to move King to Tuesdays, with back-to-back repeats, as of July 28.

Polaroid's "See What Develops" spots, to

promote the story lines of Party of Five and Melrose Place, have proven

effective, he said, as have Dr Pepper's "Just One Fox" spots.

Greenberg said Fox didn't spend as much as ABC did on

its yellow branding campaign, but Fox's proved more successful: In one of the

season's big upsets, Fox passed ABC among adults 18 to 49.

While Cohen said ABC's yellow campaign was

"probably the most-talked-about [TV] campaign" last season, Greenberg countered

that it "didn't do them any good last year," because "they had nothing

to back it up with" in programming.

Off-air, Fox again will spend "a significant amount of

money on print, specifically TV Guide," as well as on radio and outdoor,

Greenberg added.

"Skywriting? Probably not," Greenberg said,

adding that he is nonetheless open to going off the beaten path. Last season, for

instance, Fox used coffee-cart signage to promote King of the Hill in New York.

Fox also partnered with Universal Studios' theme parks

to promote Roar and, although that show didn't click, he said he'd like

to try a similar promotion this year for a newcomer, Hollyweird.

NBC

"The Peacock Network," which continued to lead

the Nielsen Media Research pack in both total homes and adults 18 to 49, is also getting

its promo momentum going early, although executives were unavailable at press time to

discuss strategy.

NBC has announced that its marketing partners for the fall

will be Revlon, Clairol, United Airlines and Barq's Root Beer.

Revlon will support a watch-and-win sweepstakes involving

NBC returnees Frasier, Mad About You, Just Shoot Me and Caroline

in the City. And Clairol will sponsor a multipage ad insert in the September issue of Vogue,

plugging NBC's fall slate.

NBC's "only true comedy hit" from last fall

was Veronica's Closet, but O&M and other agencies felt that it remains to

be seen whether that show can stand on its own -- it followed Seinfeld last year.

NBC, not yet ready to test that premise, instead is keeping it as a time-period hit,

sandwiched between Frasier and ER.

NBC, "without Seinfeld as a launch pad for new

comedy concepts, and without football as a promotion platform to boost sampling, faces a

whole new set of challenges," O&M's report said.

NBC has already been running promos themed "It's

New to You" for the second year, in hopes that viewers will look at the rerun-laden

summer doldrums not as a negative, but as an opportunity to catch episodes that they may

have missed. NBC cited Nielsen data indicating that viewers saw about 40 percent of even

top-rated series like ER.

That concept didn't really click last summer, though,

as network ratings slumped dramatically.

THE OTHERS

The major TV networks, of course, won't be the only

ones expending promo ammunition this summer and fall.

Paxson Communications Corp.'s forthcoming broadcast

network, Pax Net -- something of a hybrid, in the sense that cable systems will help to

lift its coverage from 72 percent to 77 percent -- promises hefty on-air and off-channel

promotion in advance of its Aug. 31 launch.

Addressing the Pax Net New York upfront audience of

advertisers and agencies this past spring, Lea Sloan, Paxson's senior vice president

of marketing and promotion, claimed that the upstart will spend more money in the fourth

quarter than any other network -- "many tens of millions [of dollars] to touch the

viewers who'll be touched by our programs."

For their part, agency buyers questioned whether Pax Net

could outspend its bigger rivals.

In a move that hints that Pax Net may be reworking its

introductory campaign, Paxson has signed Steve Sohmer, who oversaw NBC's campaigns in

the 1980s, as a marketing consultant.

On the ad-sales side, Pax Net plans an incentive trip to

Super Bowl XXXIII to bolster its success as "broadcasting's seventh

network."

At the recent Promax/BDA International conference, Lewis

Goldstein and Robert Bibb, vice presidents at The WB Television Network, said its promos

will again include the animated Michigan J. Frog character and the "dubba dubba"

phrase, but its series stars will be in the forefront, so that icon will be less prominent

than before.

The executives, taking issue with those who said Frog does

not play well with viewers over 30, said WB research indicated that it scores well among

those 18 to 34.

United Paramount Network -- which fell behind The WB in

last season's Nielsens, and also in upfront ad sales for the coming season -- plans a

marketing campaign that's broader in appeal than its previous urban-skewed efforts.

Representatives of middle America will be depicted in the spots, themed, "You'll

Find Yourself on UPN." Helping UPN to spread its word will be marketing ally Delta

Airlines.