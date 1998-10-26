Nets to Steer CARS to Ohio Next

The Detroit-based Cable Advertising Representatives Society

has spent the past year trying to bolster network cable's profile among the "Big

Three" automakers. Next, it wants to target nonautomotive accounts in Motown, as well

as others based in Ohio.

Brian Janks, manager of Detroit ad sales for Fox Family

Channel and CARS' president since its formation in August 1997, will step down within

a month, he said.

Succeeding him as CARS president will be Ted Andrusz, who

recently moved from ESPN to Fox Sports Net as vice president of Midwest ad sales. Jon

Stitle, A&E Television Networks' vice president and Detroit-region director, will

in turn succeed Andrusz as the organization's vice president.

The more than 30 cable networks that comprise CARS'

membership established the organization as a way to ensure that cable is meeting the

automakers' advertising-related needs and to learn how they can improve on these

business relationships, Janks said.

The client executives like the forum format since it

enables them to reach 30 major cable networks at one time, rather than meeting with them

on 30 different occasions, in 30 different locations, he said, adding that CARS members

can learn a lot from the presentations and the question-and-answer segment.

CARS has proven very successful in those regards, Janks

said. Top brass from Chrysler Corp., Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Corp. have

addressed quarterly CARS forums during the past year, he noted.

"We're pleased with the progress that we've

had over the past year," Janks said.

The CARS officers will be meeting shortly to draw up goals

for the coming 12 months, he said. One aim will be to reach more of the nonautomotive

marketers in the Midwest.

Toward that end, Janks said, CARS is trying to book a

top-level executive with Domino's Pizza or Little Caesars for an upcoming CARS forum.

Moreover, since so many networks' Midwest regions also

encompass Ohio, Janks said, CARS hopes to expand its forums into that state by the first

quarter of 1999. Delta Faucet Co. and Whirlpool Corp. are among Ohio-based marketers that

CARS will target

Since CARS' focus is national, Janks said, the society

has not yet opened its membership to regional networks, cable operators and spot-cable

ad-sales rep firms.