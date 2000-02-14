Nets Plan Promotional Play at Toy Fair

New York -- Cable characters -- primarily cartoons -- are

coming out to play at the annual Toy Fair here this week.

Nickelodeon plans to showcase its No. 1 show, Rugrats,

as well as its second theatrical movie, Rugrats in Paris -- The Movie, with a party

tonight (Feb. 14) at upscale toy store FAO Schwarz in Manhattan.

The network has licensed a full line of movie-related

products from Mattel Inc., which will be on display at the Toy Fair, Nickelodeon vice

president of hard goods Samantha Freeman said.

The new Rugrats toys by Mattel include "Karaoke

Angelica," "Cheer Me Up Chuckie," "Bouce 'N Babble Dil" and

a line of fashion dolls based on a wedding scene in the movie.

Mattel is the master toy licensee for all of

Nickelodeon's properties. The toy manufacturer also plans to introduce a line of toys

based on the network's hit cartoon, The Wild Thornberrys, including a doll

called "Expedition Eliza."

Nickelodeon has also licensed Flying Colors to create

activity products for some of its properties. Other companies showing Nickelodeon-branded

merchandise at the Toy Fair include Mattel's Tyco and Fisher-Price units and Eden

Toys, which is expected to debut a new Blue's Clues character -- Perriwinkle,

the talking cat -- sometime in the fall, in conjunction with the character's on-air

launch.

Discovery Communications Inc. will debut a line of toys

based on Animal Planet's hit series, The Crocodile Hunter, according to DCI

vice president of merchandise and promotion licensing Robin Sayetta.

"Kids want to emulate the Crocodile Hunter,"

Sayetta said. "He lives his life like an action figure." She added that the

show's star, Steve Irwin, lives in a lair surrounded by exotic animals.

To call attention to the new line of toys, DCI will

recreate the Crocodile Hunter's lair on one-half of a city block outside of the Toy

Fair. "It will be warm in there," Sayetta said. "We'll be serving hot

croclate."

N2 will be the master licensee for Discovery this year,

although Tiger Electronics Ltd. and Fun for All will also show products.

FAO Schwarz plans to launch a Discovery Channel-branded

boutique in its store here this week, Sayetta said. DCI is also expected to announce other

news during the Toy Fair at a Tuesday-morning press conference co-hosted with Toys R Us

Inc.

The programmer sells some of its branded merchandise on its

own Web site, Discovery.com. The company is also looking at making merchandise available

to its cable and direct-broadcast satellite affiliates to use as premiums for their

customers, although "we have to be careful not to cannibalize the partnerships with

our retailers," Sayetta said.

Cartoon Network's ThePowerpuff Girls will

make its licensing premiere at the Toy Fair this week. While the network has had a very

minimal presence at previous Toy Fairs, "2000 is really the year for us," senior

marketing manager Julie Gibbons said.

Trendmasters Inc. is the master licensee for Powerpuff

Girls and several other Cartoon properties, including Dexter, Johnny Bravo

and Cow and Chicken. Other Cartoon toy licensees include Applause, Hasbro Inc. and

Tiger.

Cartoon does not have an electronic-commerce component to

its Web site, although it does link to a Warner Bros. Studio Store site, where viewers can

buy Powerpuff Girls merchandise.

Disney Channel plans to send a couple of its marketing

executives to the Toy Fair next week, "just to put our finger on the pulse of

what's happening," vice president of marketing Adam Sanderson said. The network

plans to have a larger presence there with its Playhouse Disney properties next year, he

added.

Disney Channel owns the merchandising rights to Rolie

Polie Olie and PB&J Otter, and it is pursuing licensing and retailing

partnerships for those, Sanderson said.

"We're not in the consumer-products

business," he added. "We're in the entertainment business." The

network pursues merchandising opportunities as a way to reinforce its on-air brands.