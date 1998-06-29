Net Deals with Venezuela Pirates Stirs Debate

Caracas, Venezuela -- Programmers that sell to

Venezuela's flourishing number of illegal, unlicensed cable operators are raising

concerns in the country's licensed pay TV sector.

Nearly 100 unlicensed, mainly provincial mom-and-pop

companies have sprung up this year alone, according to Johnny Arrioja, a spokesman at the

state communications regulator, the National Telecommunications Commission. But instead of

taking the general piracy route of stealing satellite-program signals, many are actually

paying for them. And contracts are being signed with both local and international

programmers, according to Evelyn González, executive director of the Venezuelan Chamber

of Subscription Television (Cavetesu). Although there are some exceptions, "Everyone

is doing it," she said.

The issue is causing rancor among licensed cable operators,

which believe that this practice only encourages the illegal sector. "It isn't

right ... We've worked hard to get the industry out of the disarray that it was in a

few years ago, while investing in a truly high-quality product for our customers. We seem

to be slipping backwards," said Ahmad Khamsi, president of the country's top

cable operator, SuperCable.

SuperCable has been actively fighting piracy in Venezuela

over the past 18 months with the Venezuelan government; U.S. studio trade group the Motion

Picture Producers Association; the Venezuelan unit of Galaxy Latin America's DirecTv;

and programmer HBO Olé. HBO Olé is one of a small number of programmers that refuse to

work with the unlicensed sector, González said.

MTV Networks Latin America also counts itself in that

category. "We only work with legal systems, which are obliged to show us their

government papers," said Rita Herring, the programmer's senior director of

affiliate sales and marketing.

But those that do sell to the unlicensed sector don't

see this as a black-and-white issue. Among them is Andy Terentjev, vice president of

affiliate sales for women's network Gems Television. In the past, it was not his

policy to sell to what he described as the "informals" -- a designation that

refers to the attempts of some pirates to become legal. But part of his rationale in

selling to the unlicensed operators is the expectation that those systems will be acquired

by larger, licensed systems as the Venezuelan industry continues a consolidation trend.

He is nevertheless sensitive to the situation, offering

short-term contracts to unlicensed companies, to be terminated when he wants, and not in

areas that would offend his formal-sector clients.

Government officials strongly denied industry criticism

that the government is dragging its feet in closing down illegal operators. It does not

want to be overzealous in this respect, as many unlicensed operators are in the process of

becoming legal. "Procedures take time. Many [operators] are in the process of

complying with the licensing requirements," Arrioja said.

Jo Dallas contributed to this story.