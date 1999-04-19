NDTC Chief Priddy Sees Set-Top-Box Progress

Laurie Schwartz Priddy took on a big job last month in

replacing longtime cable executive David Beddow as president of the National Digital

Television Center, now a part of AT&T Broadband & Internet Services (formerly

Tele-Communications Inc.). Besides a mandate to boost existing businesses such as Headend

in the Sky, Priddy has the major task of shepherding the development and deployment of

advanced digital set-top boxes for the nation's largest MSO. Soon after taking her

new position, Priddy -- most recently head of the OpenCable project at Cable Television

Laboratories Inc. -- talked with Multichannel News senior broadband editor Bill

Menezes about the challenges of her new job and what lies ahead in the coming year.

MCN: Let's start with your move from CableLabs to

the NDTC. That's a pretty big change, with a lot of attendant functions that go with

running this place. What are some of the challenges in coming over here?

LSP: First of all, I'm really excited to be here.

CableLabs was, I will say, my favorite job to date. I really enjoyed working there, and I

learned a lot about the industry in a pretty short amount of time. But coming back to a

company where you're talking about real bottom-line issues is exciting. And to get

into something like the [General Instrument Corp.] DCT-5000 [set-top box] development,

which I was watching from the outside, and to come in and get to work on that directly is

really exciting.

The other aspect, HITS, I think that there a lot of great

opportunities there. They've got a great facility. I think that they've built a

great asset for AT&T. And we can turn that into a greater asset for the industry, I

think.

And then, all of the work we've done in Peter

Douglas' group on HDTV [high-definition television] and on production and

origination, I think a lot of that's really exciting. For me, it's all positive,

with a lot of great upsides.

MCN: What are some of the things that might be done to turn

HITS into a greater asset for the industry?

LSP: I've spent some time talking to [senior vice

president of HITS] Rich Fickle, who's been responsible for this for quite a few years

now. I share his vision, which is to make HITS more available to companies that are not

currently affiliates. We've had some early discussions already with some people who

are interested in using HITS as a service.

Industrywide, I think that if we could reach consensus on

how to make it an even better product, this would be a good thing. That means looking at

issues such as packaging quality and lineup. And I think that those are all things that

we're willing to look at and consider to make it more appealing to the industry in

general.

MCN: Can you tell me some of the companies that you've

been talking to about this?

LSP: I don't think so. Right now, it's really

early on.

MCN: You mentioned that you enjoyed coming over to a

company with real bottom-line issues. What do you see as some of the key areas that

you'll be dealing with in that respect?

LSP: It depends which aspect you're looking at.

HITS is operating very well, so you could look at that as an end-to-end business. [Then

there's] something like the DCT-5000 development, where I have more experience from

what I did at Bell Atlantic [Corp.], where you're looking at creating a platform and

a vehicle for developing new services, but one that needs to be economical at the same

time. I think that there's going to be a constant challenge to work those issues.

MCN: You'll be spearheading the DCT-5000 effort here,

as David Beddow was. Are things on schedule in terms of testing and development?

LSP: Now that I get to look under the hood, it's

an extremely complex platform, primarily for two reasons. One, it provides so many

features and capabilities, so I think that it's going to be a very powerful platform

when deployed. But it also brings together some interesting partners, as everyone knows.

And seeing how they have to play together has been interesting.

GI's making, I think, excellent progress on the

hardware platform, for which they're primarily responsible, and everything that

I've heard says that they're on track to deliver the hardware. The piece that I

need to get more insight into is the software and how we pull all of those pieces together

to deliver the platform on time.

So my job over the next month is to meet with each of the

vendors and to collectively meet with the program team to understand if there are issues

there. It's a little early to comment, but from everything that I can see right now,

we are on track to deliver a very interesting platform.

MCN: On the software side, what's your take on the

working relationships there?

LSP: I think that there's been a lot of good

communication between the partners that are working on the platform. The content providers

and software developers are working through a lot of issues at this point. But

there's no question that when you take people like Sun [Microsystems Inc.] and

Microsoft [Corp.] and put them on the same platform, there are some underlying dynamics

there. You have natural competitors working together to create a platform. So it always

makes it fun.

MCN: They've been, at least as far as the DCT-5000,

been working together for a while. Has it been productive?

LSP: I think that the working teams have been very

productive, and that's the important thing. The software manufacturers to date have

done a surprisingly good job at meeting their schedules. Their hard part is coming up:

Once they get the final ship of the hardware platform, that's when we have to start

putting it all together. You know, software generally never meets a target. Everything

that I've seen so far says that they've done a great job.

MCN: You mentioned the complexity and capabilities of the

DCT-5000. What capabilities will actually be enabled in the initial shipments of the box

to AT&T Broadband customers?

LSP: We're working on defining what will be in the

first customer ship. It actually will be a very large set, if not the complete set that

was planned, which, I think, is impressive.

MCN: What are some of the things that are being considered

as part of that set?

LSP: They're still on track with the DOCSIS [Data

Over Cable Service Interface Specification] cable modem in the device. There are a whole

host of services, depending on who actually signs up to provide the content. You have your

narrowband interactive services, which include things like impulse pay-per-view, which I

know people are anxious to get out there. We have been looking at some

"in-the-box" services, like gaming. So it really is as full-featured as we were

told. This means that it's going to be complex in making it all work together.

It's going to be a challenge.

MCN: What other types of feedback have subscribers been

giving about features that they'd like to see when this capability is available?

LSP: That's something that I haven't had a

chance to really get into. I know that there are people over at corporate who are looking

at that, and I have seen a matrix of services where they've done a lot of research

and focus groups. So one of my goals is to spend more time with them, getting their input

into the platform so that we prioritize services for the first customer ship and get the

right product out there.

MCN: Is it likely that Microsoft's Windows CE will

predominate as far as the operating system that you're going to use?

LSP: We've been working with both Sony

[Corp.'s Aperios] operating system, as well as WinCE. I think that it's probably

too early to tell if there will be a predominant operating system.

MCN: What have testing and development results been like?

LSP: It's too early for me to say. I don't

know yet.

MCN: Let's talk about the integration of the

company's cable-engineering and technical functions under AT&T Broadband

executive vice president of engineering Tony Werner that accompanied your move here. What

were some of the specific rationales for doing the integration?

LSP: The facility that we have here at the NDTC has

done an incredible job of carrying the water on all fronts. It has traditionally been

responsible for not only defining the platform, but the services and operational issues,

as well. If there's a benefit to bringing us into corporate, I think it's that

we can share that load and get input not only from the technologists that are here, but

also from the actual operations teams and the marketing groups. I do believe that was

happening in the past. I think that this is just a way to maybe define an even clearer

process to support corporate buy-in to the final product.

MCN: Was there a sense that more could be done, or are

there specific achievements or positives that they expect to emanate from this

organization change?

LSP: I think that it's just a sense that if we do

get pulled together, it means that it's easier to resolve some issues if we're

all in a corporate structure. It means that you don't have to get all the way up to

[Liberty Media chairman John] Malone, or perhaps [AT&T Broadband president] Leo [J.

Hindery Jr.], to resolve some of that. I think that's a benefit to those gentlemen,

who have plenty of things to work on, as well as to the people who are solving the

problems, so that they may even get faster decisions. That's not from my experience,

not having been here, but more from a traditional organizational theory, if nothing else.

And I also think that Tony's team brings a lot to the

party. They have a lot of experience about what it takes to deploy these devices. And if

we can get more of that into the planning, then I think that's also a really good

benefit.

MCN: What do you perceive is AT&T's vision for

this facility and the functions performed here?

LSP: We have a meeting with [AT&T Corp. chairman C.

Michael] Armstrong, and I'm sure that we'll learn a little bit more there. I

actually haven't had a lot insight to what AT&T's vision is.

I have met with some of the AT&T Labs folks, and I

think that they are in synch with a lot of the things that we do here, and that's

good. I look forward to getting their input, though. They have a huge staff of people with

technical experience that could be beneficial not only to things like the DCT-5000, but to

working on things like HITS quality if we maybe wanted to address issues there. [They

could also help on] HDTV, certainly. So other than that, I think that it's a little

premature to say where AT&T views us.

MCN: Regarding HDTV, what are some of the technical or

organizational challenges that AT&T still has to overcome in that area?

LSP: I can talk about it a little bit from my

experience at CableLabs, and then I can tell you what I do know about AT&T. On an

industry basis, I think that we made a lot of progress last year to work with the

broadcasters and understand what the issues are, and to work on the other side with

consumer-electronics manufacturers to make sure that we have a good consumer-friendly

solution in the home. I feel very good that by the end of last year, everyone was on the

same page.

There are still some differences, and people can argue

technicalities about things like compression and actual resolution. But as an industry, I

think that there's been a lot of support to carry broadcasters' signals in the

format that they're transmitted in.

Now, what I do know has been going on at AT&T, and some

work that Peter Douglas has been very active in, is understanding what the actual consumer

sets will be able to display and what the optimal carriage is for cable, and then trying

to bring those two together and demonstrate to the broadcasters that there may be some

options besides full-resolution, full-bandwidth -- that the consumer won't be able to

tell the difference.

What I've learned in the last week-and-a-half is that

there have been a lot of active discussions and demonstrations to the broadcasters. And I

think that we might see some changes there that will allow us to provide a high-quality

picture that is indistinguishable on a consumer-quality set, but that is much more

efficient for the cable networks.

MCN: And the broadcasters seem to have been amenable to

seeing what cable says it can produce?

LSP: I think that they've been willing to look

and, in fact, that they are perhaps encouraged that there's a compromise.

MCN: What's your sense about the demand by cable

customers to actually receive HDTV signals in the near future? Is there an imperative

beyond any government timetables to carry digital-broadcasting signals on the systems?

LSP: I think that if there's any imperative,

it's probably when we see some of our cable programmers start broadcasting digital

signals. I think that we're anxious to be there. For instance, when HBO [Home Box

Office] gets started, things like that are very interesting to us, in addition to

broadcaster content. And I think that you'll see more demand for some of that content

than for retransmission of existing content.

MCN: I get the sense that programmers are running behind in

producing that kind of content. Does that go back to the idea that there's not big

demand yet for features and picture quality beyond a certain level?

LSP: Personally, and I'm speaking from my

viewpoint, it's the content that matters. [Technical] quality is great, but a lot of

the programming doesn't necessarily benefit from the extremely high quality that you

get from something like HDTV. It may benefit from the digital that we're getting

right now to customers, but there's certainly new content that could be created that

would really benefit from HDTV, and I think that's where the focus should be.

MCN: What kinds of things would the company like to see in

the shorter term along those lines?

LSP: I think that some of the films could be

interesting. And when you see people like HBO, that could be an area of content. Also

sports. But again, I'm really speaking more for me than I am for the company, in this

case.

MCN: Are there any other pressing technical issues that you

see that need to be addressed by your area in the first months or year that you're in

this role?

LSP: Well, I don't lose my link to the OpenCable

process, and we do have a lot of technical issues that we are addressing there. We are

still in the throes of resolving copy protection, and I think that one benefit of me

moving here is that I can continue to move that process forward and make sure that

AT&T continues to support OpenCable as much as it has in the past.

David Beddow was extremely supportive and influential in

the OpenCable process, and I look forward to continuing to work with CableLabs on that.

It's going to be important -- we have a July 2000 date for the point-of-deployment

security module, and I need to work very closely with our supplier, GI, to make sure that

we meet that date.

MCN: What do you need to do on the POD issue?

LSP: We will follow the OpenCable specification and

meet that date. It's a very aggressive date, but we also understand the implications

of not meeting that date. We are having discussions with consumer-electronics

manufacturers and retailers, and I think that it's great to finally be able to talk

to them, and to talk not only about the broad OpenCable issues, but about specific

business and technical issues that are important to AT&T. So I think that's also

a high priority in the next couple of months.

MCN: How have the consumer-electronics manufacturers been

responding? Do they think that the deadline is aggressive?

LSP: They have their half, which is to provide the

product at retail, and I think that they think it's an aggressive date. There are

some that are more actively involved than others. And I believe that if they want to have

a product in that time frame -- and I'll say that time frame being July through

Christmas 2000 -- there will be a definition of an OpenCable product that they can supply.

I think that they're encouraged: It's their opportunity to participate in cable,

and we have had unprecedented support and cooperation on this project.

MCN: Do you sense that there's an urgency to get a lot

of third-party retail deployments for cable modems? How important is it for AT&T to

have that retail presence?

LSP: I think that it's important to have both

channels. I just had lunch with [AT&T Broadband senior vice president of advanced

product deployment] Susan Marshall today, and she's working furiously to get those

cable modems deployed. And if we have to do it through the leased mechanism, that's

an acceptable approach. I think that we also want to pursue the retail avenue as quickly

as possible. So we've got both bases covered. The more that get certified, the

better. But I think that we definitely have a plan so that we can reach the numbers that

we want to reach, one way or another.

MCN: So it doesn't depend on a greater

consumer-electronics presence?

LSP: I don't think that we're going to wait

for that. But we're encouraged by the two [manufacturers] that have been certified,

and we are anxious to see some more.

MCN: Is it AT&T's plan to have variety of

DOCSIS-modem brands available to its customers, or does that start to get a little

confusing to mainstream consumers?

LSP: I think that when you're talking about cable

modems, given the fact that it's primarily a transport product, the confusion should

be minimal, because basically, each one will do the same. I think that when you talk about

OpenCable retail devices like set-tops and digital TVs, that's where we're

working very closely with the consumer-electronics manufacturers to figure out how best to

provide retail devices that are actually offering services directly linked to our

headends. It's a slightly different problem and a more complex problem. But when it

comes to cable modems, more is probably better, I imagine.

MCN: Coming into this job, what are some of the first

things that came into your mind as far as what you'd like to accomplish and the most

pressing needs?

LSP: The top priority to me is the DCT-5000: getting

that product out into the field with the right set of services deployed, and working with

the people at AT&T to make sure that we're meeting the right requirements in

getting it out there to meet their schedule. That, to me, is the top priority.

And right next to it is using the work that we're

doing here in conjunction with the OpenCable process to reach some industry standards,

because I think it's really important that we work together as an industry. We have

an opportunity here to take advantage of things like the Internet, rapid application

development and early service deployment, which can give us an extreme competitive

advantage over people like satellite and xDSL [digital-subscriber-line] products. I think

that it's a mistake if we're not working hand-in-hand with the other cable

operators to make sure that we can roll out national services.

One of the challenges for OpenCable has been that we have

different systems and we offer different services, and it's important that we reach

agreement on a technical standard. So that if [AT&T Broadband] is offering a service,

and it wants to make that available to a customer who moves to another cable operator, we

can do that through the right networking solutions and the right devices in the home, as

well as the right business arrangements.

I've had a number of discussions with other cable

operators since I've taken the position, and I think that there's a lot of

energy to get together and look at creating some industry standards that will help us to

take advantage of that position.

MCN: Is that more important to the larger MSOs?

LSP: I think that the smaller operators actually

benefit more, because they can then take advantage of a platform. For instance, if retail

is successful for OpenCable, it will give them an opportunity to get their customers some

more advanced devices at a reasonable cost. And they can also tap into the resources used

by the larger customers to create the services. So you can imagine that there are some

ways that it could really help the small operators a great deal. But in the end, the

customer's the one who's going to get a better experience.

MCN: Were you given any mandates when you came here?

LSP: Sell more HITS [laughs]. I think that we're

anxious, as I said earlier, to make HITS even more attractive. I think that it's been

a great success, and I want to say that I think Rich has done a fantastic job making it a

great product. I just want to make it better and more attractive.

MCN: What are some of the ways that it might be made more

attractive?

LSP: Some of it is looking at the way that we package

it and the way that we promote it. I think that there's been some concern about

quality, but if you look at the past 12 months, I think that most of those have been

worked out. I know that [Fickle's] already in a number of discussions that I

can't talk about now that sort of address that issue of making it more of an

industrywide asset.