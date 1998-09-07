NCTC Finally Inks ESPN Nets

The National Cable Television Cooperative last week finally

nailed down a master carriage agreement with one of its major holdouts, ESPN.

The eight-year distribution agreement will cover ESPN,

ESPN2 and ESPNews. ESPN Classic Sports has also extended its deal with the co-op, the

members of which represent about 8.5 million cable homes, officials said.

"It's a big deal around here," said Frank

Hughes, the NCTC's senior vice president of programming. "It's almost of

historic proportions."

The NCTC gets rate-card discounts from programmers for its

small-cable-operator members based on their combined distribution, basically acting like a

large MSO.

In addition to giving volume-rate incentives to the NCTC,

ESPN will also create specialized promotional campaigns for the co-op and its members

through the sports network's multimedia platform, which includes the four video

networks, ESPN Radio, ESPN-The Magazine and its ESPN SportsZone Web site.

For example, a cable operator adding ESPNews to a new tier

might also be able to offer cable subscribers a free subscription to ESPN-The Magazine

as an incentive to buy the new package.

The NCTC has been in serious talks with ESPN since the

spring, Hughes said.

Asked why ESPN finally did a co-op deal, vice president of

affiliate relations Sean Bratches said, "We have agreements with a vast majority of

the NCTC's members. We decided to begin discussions with the NCTC at the request of

an exorbitant number of affiliate clients who wanted us to do a deal with this

consortium."

ESPN and the NCTC wouldn't discuss the details of

their agreement, but it reportedly won't spare the NCTC's members from the 20

percent license-fee increase that the sports network unveiled earlier this year for its

affiliates.

That 20 percent hike will push ESPN's rate card from

its current 85-cent to 95-cent range to more than $1 per subscriber, per month for

affiliates. But at least now, NCTC members can get volume-license-fee discounts, which

they couldn't obtain by negotiating with ESPN individually.

ESPN has long-term deals, reaching well past the year 2000,

with systems representing about 70 percent of its subscriber base, Bratches said.

Nearly 80 cable networks have affiliation deals with the

NCTC, which was founded in 1984, but ESPN was one of the major holdouts. ESPN Classic

Sports had signed a deal with the co-op before it was acquired by ESPN, when it was known

as Classic Sports Network.

The NCTC is also negotiating to reach a deal with Disney

Channel, which, like ESPN, is owned by The Walt Disney Co.

Some of the other major programmers that don't have

agreements with the NCTC include USA Network, A&E Network, WGN, Lifetime Television,

The Nashville Network and Country Music Television.