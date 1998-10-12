NCTAs June Travis to Retire

Washington -- June Travis, the National Cable

Television Association's executive vice president and chief operating officer, will

retire at the end of the year, the NCTA said last week.

Travis, who has worked in the cable industry for close to

30 years, joined the NCTA in May 1994. Before that, she was president and COO at

Denver-based MSO Rifkin & Associates Inc. She also served in several executive

positions at American Television & Communications Corp., which became Time Warner

Cable.

NCTA president Decker Anstrom said in a prepared statement,

"June and I have had a real partnership, and we will miss greatly her sure, steady

hand in the future." He called Travis "a one-of-a-kind leader."

Travis, who declined to be interviewed for this story, has

also served as an officer and board member of several cable-industry boards, including

C-SPAN, Cable in the Classroom and Women in Cable & Telecommunications

In a prepared statement, she said, "I'm looking

forward to having more time to work on some community-based issues that are important to

me."

The NCTA will seek a replacement for Travis, who will stay

on board during the transition.