NCTAs June Travis to Retire
By Staff
Washington -- June Travis, the National Cable
Television Association's executive vice president and chief operating officer, will
retire at the end of the year, the NCTA said last week.
Travis, who has worked in the cable industry for close to
30 years, joined the NCTA in May 1994. Before that, she was president and COO at
Denver-based MSO Rifkin & Associates Inc. She also served in several executive
positions at American Television & Communications Corp., which became Time Warner
Cable.
NCTA president Decker Anstrom said in a prepared statement,
"June and I have had a real partnership, and we will miss greatly her sure, steady
hand in the future." He called Travis "a one-of-a-kind leader."
Travis, who declined to be interviewed for this story, has
also served as an officer and board member of several cable-industry boards, including
C-SPAN, Cable in the Classroom and Women in Cable & Telecommunications
In a prepared statement, she said, "I'm looking
forward to having more time to work on some community-based issues that are important to
me."
The NCTA will seek a replacement for Travis, who will stay
on board during the transition.
