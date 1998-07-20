NCTA, Texas Cities Appeal ECI Decision

Washington -- As promised, cities large and small are

seeking relief from the courts to overturn a Federal Communications Commission ruling in

June that permitted a Michigan private-cable operator to lease phone-company wires without

a cable franchise.

The Texas Coalition of Cities on Franchised Utility Issues

-- an unincorporated association of more than 100 state municipalities -- was among the

first to file an appeal, going to the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals two weeks ago.

The cities of St. Louis and Chicago have filed in the

Eighth Circuit and the Seventh Circuit, respectively. Meanwhile, the city of Meridian

Township, Mich., which had sued private-cable operator Entertainment Connections Inc.,

filed an appeal in the Sixth Circuit.

And a spokeswoman for the National Cable Television

Association said the trade organization was set to file an appeal last week in the

District of Columbia Circuit.

After more than one year of internal debate, the FCC held

that ECI did not need a franchise because its video facilities remained on private

property, while the wires that utilized the public rights of way were the property of

Ameritech Corp.

East Lansing, Mich.-based ECI offers cable service to

multiple-dwelling units, interconnecting the buildings by leasing fiber from Ameritech, a

multistate Baby Bell that is unaffiliated with ECI.

The FCC, in a 4-1 vote, determined that the ECI-Ameritech

relationship was not a cable system providing cable service, as defined under federal

communications law.

FCC commissioner Gloria Tristani, in her lone dissent, said

the decision would undermine the role of cities in managing their streets and collecting

franchise fees.

She added that the decision could be an incentive for

companies to "artificially restructure their ownership arrangement" in order to

escape traditional cable regulation.

Under the FCC's decision, ECI will not have to pay

franchise fees, not have to provide public-access or leased-access channels and not have

to comply with rules that require the mandatory carriage of local broadcast signals. All

of these regulations apply to cable operators with local franchises.

"I think that the fundamental problems are eloquently

outlined in commissioner Tristani's dissent," said William Malone, a lawyer

based here, who is representing the Texas cities. "[The ECI decision] appears to open

the door to evasion of the Cable Act."

Alan Fishel, who represented ECI before the FCC, said the

appeals have "no merit," claiming that the commission was "correct on the

law and policy."

ECI operates a satellite-master-antenna-television (SMATV)

service, hailing from an industry that claims about 2 million subscribers, if some 800,000

motel and hotel units are included.

When ECI announced its plan to interconnect MDUs by relying

on Ameritech's facilities in the ground, the city of East Lansing ordered ECI to seek

a cable franchise. Meridian Township took ECI to court, saying that Michigan law required

a franchise.

It was in response to these local governmental actions that

ECI sought relief from the FCC.