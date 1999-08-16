NCTA: Market Power a Thing of the Past

Washington -- With direct-broadcast satellite scoring

impressive gains, the National Cable Television Association asserted that cable operators

no longer possess market power in the video-distribution arena.

"By any measure, competition has taken hold in the

video marketplace. It is time for the [Federal Communications Commission] to declare

it," the NCTA said in Aug. 6 comments filed for the FCC's annual

cable-competition survey for Congress.

The association added that cable's market share stood

at 82 percent, down from 85 percent a year ago. "This trend shows no signs of

diminishing or reversing course," the NCTA said.

According to the DBS industry, DBS operators serve 11.9

million subscribers. Cable, meanwhile, serves about 66 million.

Although cable remains dominant in terms of total

subscribers, the NCTA said, DBS is growing rapidly and providing consumers with a real

alternative to cable.

"And the last perceived impediment to DBS' full

blossoming -- the inability to retransmit local broadcast signals -- is about to be

resolved by legislation," the trade group said, referring to House and Senate bills

that are expected to be reconciled and sent to the White House in the months ahead.

In its own comments, EchoStar Communications Corp., which

serves 2.5 million dish owners, took issue with the notion that DBS is fully competitive

with cable.

"Effective competition has yet to arrive in the

[multichannel-video] market," EchoStar said. "In particular, cable operators

preserve their stranglehold in urban areas."

Under the 1992 Cable Act, the FCC is required to prepare an

annual report on the status of competition in the multichannel-video-distribution market.

In recent years, the report has documented steady erosion in cable's market share.

Cable incumbents and their competitors typically use the

comment period either to refight old battles or to urge the FCC to adopt new rules that

are favorable to their interests.

For example, Ameritech New Media called once again for

stronger program-access rules. The cable overbuilder, with 250,000 subscribers in 90

Midwest communities, claimed that it cannot obtain access to Ohio News Network in

Cleveland because of an exclusive agreement between the programmer and Cox Communications

Inc.

ANM added that it continues to be denied access to TV Land,

Tribune Co.'s ChicagoLand Television News, MSNBC and Fox News Channel. "These

networks have refused to permit Ameritech to carry their programming because of exclusive

distribution arrangements with incumbent cable operators," ANM said.

Current FCC rules allow cable incumbents to sign exclusive

deals with networks that they are unaffiliated with. ANM said incumbents use their market

power to force unaffiliated programmers to sign exclusive deals that shut out competitors.

In other comments, MediaOne Group Inc., which serves 5

million subscribers in 15 states, said it is facing stiff competition not only from DBS,

but also from phone companies that have decided to build competing cable systems.

MediaOne, which is in the process of being acquired by

AT&T Corp., said ANM is competing hard in Michigan with wireline systems, and

BellSouth Corp. is doing the same in Georgia and Florida with a combined approach -- both

wireline and wireless video facilities.

At several points in its comments, MediaOne complained that

competitors to cable incumbents are benefiting from an easier set of regulations.

"MediaOne is unable to package or even align its

channel lineups in the same manner as DBS companies due to the restrictions imposed upon

cable operators by rate-regulation and must-carry requirements," the MSO said.

The American Cable Association (formerly the Small Cable

Business Association) used the competition report to urge the FCC not to require cable

operators to open their facilities to unaffiliated Internet-service providers and not to

impose draconian digital must-carry rules on small systems.

The ACA also urged the FCC to take action against powerful

broadcast-network affiliates that use their market clout to secure unreasonable

retransmission-consent terms, citing demands for cash and carriage of cable networks that

are affiliated with the broadcasters.

"Broadcasters, having no downside to withholding their

analog signals from smaller systems, frequently make significant demands in exchange for

retransmission consent," the ACA said.